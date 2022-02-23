Policy Pathways' Fredericka Lucas is the First African American to Lead Prestigious Consulting Group

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fredericka Lucas, from Richmond, Virginia, is entering her final semester at Harvard as the first African American elected as Director of the prestigious Harvard College Consulting Group (HCCG). A graduate of Phillips Academy Andover (Class of 2018), she has been hard at work these last four years securing a firm foothold in the world of management consulting, health care strategy, and public policy.

"It is important for me to positively impact individuals, organizations, and communities through my work."

The Spring 2022 term marks Fredericka's final semester at Harvard, and sixth with HCCG, which culminated in her election and elevation to Director. She moved her way up in the group working on cases her first three semesters and rose to Associate Director of External Initiatives before serving as Vice Director of Operations. The 14-member board of executives oversees six-person case teams working with 18 clients. HCCG's clients range from Fortune 500 companies to nonprofits and startups.

As Director, Fredericka's goals center around member experience and improving efficiency of operations. Her priorities include "increasing training and collaboration, centering culture, bonding, and knowledge sharing, and a continued focus on improving diversity retention, experience, and recruitment."

Last summer, Fredericka interned at global consulting firm, Bain & Company, in Washington, D.C. She worked with a health insurance company on a merger integration case. "It was really cool to be able to sit in on the client's meetings and see our recommendations come to life and the materials we put together be implemented by the clients. I definitely got to see the impact while I was there." Fredericka so impressed her team at Bain & Company, she was offered a full-time position after graduation as an Associate Consultant!

Fredericka is a 2020 graduate of Policy Pathways' inaugural session of the Summer Academy for Policy Leadership and Public Service Online (SAO). "Policy Pathways showed me the importance of policy and the impact it has on organizations and communities and, on a larger scale, our country and other nations. I'm really excited to continue learning more about policy and get more involved, especially moving to D.C. after college."

Policy Pathways, Inc., is a nonpartisan, 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing educational programming and developmental activities for youth and young adults interested in pursuing careers and degree programs in public policy, public administration, and international affairs. To learn more about Policy Pathways, please visit www.policypathways.org .

