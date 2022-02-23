SALT XC AND BRIKA COME TOGETHER TO OFFER BRANDS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA AN INNOVATIVE NEW APPROACH TO EXPERIENTIAL COMMERCE™

SALT XC AND BRIKA COME TOGETHER TO OFFER BRANDS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA AN INNOVATIVE NEW APPROACH TO EXPERIENTIAL COMMERCE™

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SALT XC, the leading experiential commerceTM agency, today announced its acquisition of retail innovation and pop-up house BRIKA. Now united, the two agencies will leverage their combined strength to bring brands across North America an innovative new approach to retail marketing and consumer experiences in both the U.S. and Canada.

Jen Lee Koss, Founder of BRIKA (CNW Group/Beynon PR & Publicity Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Bringing our two companies together creates a powerhouse between us, delivering unparalleled offerings in new forms of experiential commerce™," said Jeff Rogers, President of SALT XC. "As brands continue to grow rapidly online, they are also realizing the critical need to connect with consumers in the real world as well. Our branded BRIKA locations, combined with brand specific pop-ups, will allow for reduced cost and risk for brand owners to round out their omnichannel efforts."

Today, the lines between physical and digital retail have seen rapid convergence. Modern brands require more turn-key, flexible and customised approaches to their physical retail presence. Pop-ups deliver exceptional opportunities to drive brand awareness, deliver sales, collect data, and fuel social media buzz. They are integral to building a strong brand-consumer relationship, and that's what SALT XC and BRIKA can offer at a scale to serve brands of any size.

"BRIKA joining the SALT XC family is a perfect combination for brands looking for the most unique and effective ways to connect directly with consumers in this reshaped retail world we find ourselves in," adds BRIKA founder Jen Lee Koss. "BRIKA and SALT XC have already built a strong presence in the U.S. and Canada, and our combined strength will give brands across North America the next-level tools to bring consumers into their orbit."

"The kinds of consumer experiences we deliver are no longer a 'nice-to-have' for brands, they are now essential parts of any engagement strategy," said Koss, who will remain an active partner to help continue to drive growth at BRIKA.

Established just over two years ago, SALT XC has pioneered the concept of experiential commerce™ – a unique data driven framework for designing memorable moments that earn attention and drive action – delivering results for the likes of ABI, RBC, Xbox, Kraft-Heinz, Coca-Cola and Pointsbet. With offices in Toronto, Chicago and LA, the company is poised for significant new growth on both sides of the border.

Since 2012, BRIKA has established itself as a key player across the retail landscape in North America executing over 100 pop-up locations for major property developers and direct-to-consumer brands across the US and Canada. Current executions have included Toronto; Aspen, Colorado; Hudson Valley, NY and Bentonville, Arkansas. BRIKA consults on retail innovation, curates themed collections for brands, and develops branded product lines and white-labeled shop concepts. They are known for expertly incorporating and partnering with local vendors and multi-national brands in unique curated environments.

For further information, or to arrange interviews with Jeff Rogers and Jen Lee Koss, contact:

Natasha Beynon, natasha@beynonpr.com

416-262-8488

Jeff Rogers, President of SALT XC (CNW Group/Beynon PR & Publicity Inc.) (PRNewswire)

SALT XC logo (CNW Group/Beynon PR & Publicity Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beynon PR & Publicity Inc.