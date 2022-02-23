Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior management of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) is holding a conference call to discuss the Company's 2021 fourth quarter and twelve-months results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

The conference call will follow the release of the Company's earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The call will also be webcast live on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com.

Date: WEDNESDAY, March 2, 2022 Time: 1:00 P.M. (ET) Telephone number: (877) 419-3678 International telephone number: (614) 610-1910 Conference ID: 7668616

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com. Alternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed beginning at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on March 2, 2022 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls; conference ID: 7668616. The digital replay of the call will be available until 4:30 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

