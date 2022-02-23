UpHealth Releases Martti™ Translation, Expanding Language Access Offering

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) today announced the release of its latest product, Martti™ Translation, a document translation service for care providers and community agencies. Martti™ is a telehealth platform that provides solutions for virtual care that includes language access. The platform interoperates with electronic health records (EHRs), and patient experience platforms. The platform's language access solutions connect patients and care teams with certified and qualified medical interpreters 24/7 that are trained in more than 250 languages.

Martti™ Translation is the latest addition to UpHealth's suite of products and services that bridge healthcare disparities and enhance whole-person care.

"At Martti™, our technologies focus on one simple goal – connecting people. Effective communication is critical to the safety and quality of care for communities across the world," said Andy Panos, President of US Telehealth at UpHealth. "Whether you're in a healthcare or educational setting, Martti™ Translation will help patients receive vital documentation in their preferred language, mitigating language barriers and improving patient care outcomes."

Hospitals, healthcare systems, provider groups, and other organizations can establish institutional access to the Martti™ Translation portal, where they can upload documents for comprehensive, reliable translation by experienced translators. Each translated document undergoes a comprehensive quality assurance review, ensuring accuracy and clarity each time, in addition to review for cultural considerations.

"Martti™ services allow our care teams to quickly and easily provide medical information to patients in the language of their heart, the language they understand best," said Laura Cranston, Supervisor of Interpreter Services at CentraCare. "Martti™ services have inherent quality assurance processes built-in, so we're confident patients are getting accurate, culturally responsive information. It saves us a lot of time and allows us to provide life-saving treatment and education, and excellent care to our community."

Institutions, organizations, agencies, and care teams can implement Martti™ Translation access following a quick consultation with an UpHealth Martti™ representative. After a brief implementation process, the easy-to-use, self-serve portal allows for efficient, timely completion of translation jobs on demand. To learn more about Martti™ Translation by UpHealth, visit https://uphealthinc.com/martti-translation.

About UpHealth

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure, and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. UpHealth's solutions holistically enable clients to deliver on their affordability , access , quality , outcomes , and patient experience goals. UpHealth's technology platform helps its clients improve access, coordinate care teams, and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, with care management solutions, analytics, and telehealth tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. Additionally, UpHealth's technology-enabled virtual care infrastructure and services improves access to quality primary and acute care, behavioral health, and pharmacy services. UpHealth's clients include health plans, global governments, healthcare providers and community-based organizations.

