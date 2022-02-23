UpstartWorks Donates to Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Celebration of Black History Month's Message of Health and Wellness

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- February is Black History Month, an observance to honor the historic past and present contributions from the black community. This year aims to focus on the multiple facets of "Black Health and Wellness." To reinforce the importance of this subject matter, UpstartWorks announced today the company is donating clean-cut wipes to 10 different historically black colleges and universities. 10,000 clean-cut wipes will go to eight HBCUs and 1,000 clean-cut wipes to two.

UpstartWorks Logo (PRNewsfoto/UpstartWorks) (PRNewswire)

UpstartWorks' donation is meant to assist in maintaining a healthy environment, help meet safety protocols, and provide needed hygienic wipes to students and staff.

"Black History Month is a time for us all to recognize and honor the phenomenal contributions from the black community to our culture, politics, the arts, and so much more," said Melonie Carnegie, UpstartWorks CEO, and black business leader. "This is a small gesture to help some great schools; UpstartWorks is proud to be a part of that message."

Ten pallets of clean-cut wipes will be donated to Jackson State University, Carnegies' alma mater. An additional donation of ten pallets will also be made to Grambling State University, the alma mater of employee Myles Davis and intern John Allen. The remainder of the wipes will be donated to other historically black colleges and universities including Dillard University, Central State University, Kentucky State University, Morris Brown College, Texas Southern University, Savannah State University, Southern University and A&M College, and Wilberforce University.

Carnegie is a vision-driven leader with more than 25 years of experience. She is passionate about leading her teams to achieve excellence, creating an open environment for all voices, and giving back to her community.

"We're driven to support historically black colleges and universities. Jackson State was an important institution and had a big impact on my life and future career," continued Carnegie. "As a company, we wanted to ease this burden so that these institutions could do the important work of educating."

About UpstartWorks

UpstartWorks helps industrial brands establish, expand, and propel their presence on Amazon and other e-commerce marketplaces. UpstartWorks combines a suite of advanced technologies, paired with a deep understanding of marketplace dynamics to optimize brands' e-commerce profitability. With a focus on industrial brands, UpstartWorks creates strategies focused on the commercial buyer, enabling brands to reach a more extensive customer set.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UpstartWorks