AMG & Associates™ Leverages Experience to Launch Clamshell™ Software Application into Construction General Contractor and Subcontractor Market

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMG & Associates, Inc., one of the largest general contractors in southern California, announced today that it has launched Clamshell, a new project accounting software for general contractors and subcontractors in the construction industry.

"The introduction of Clamshell into the construction industry is an exciting step forward for the AMG and Clamshell teams, and has fulfilled a strategic goal of diversification for our company," said Albert Giacomazzi, President of AMG & Associates and Clamshell. "Through the use of Clamshell, AMG has experienced radical improvements in our project accounting processes, resulting in positive financial outcomes, and we expect that new adopters of Clamshell will experience the same."

Clamshell, a cloud-based application, simplifies project accounting for general contractors, sub-contractors, and design professionals. The software can quickly generate AIA and 702/703 forms, progress billings and payments, real-time margin reports, and can assist with identifying project issues while helping field and office staff stay in sync with real-time data. Because it's cloud-based, Clamshell can also be accessed from anywhere, which is a great benefit for individuals who may be working remotely, and has features that prevent users from overwriting team data.

Luke Brody, a UC Berkeley grad, and lead developer of Clamshell explained the genesis of the project as one that was collaborative with AMG. "While performing IT work with the team at AMG, I realized that some project applications left gaps in the process which often resulted in human input error and needless additional labor hours," Brody said. "After extensive research and collaboration with the AMG team, we put a team of software engineers to work to produce Clamshell."

General contractors and subcontractors can try Clamshell for free for the entirety of their first project. For a limited time, Clamshell is also offering account set-up and white-glove customer service for early adopters of Clamshell. For more information please visit clamshellinc.com or call 844-434-3994.

About AMG & Associates, Inc.

Founded by Albert M. Giacomazzi, AMG & Associates, Inc. (AMG) was incorporated on April 14, 2005 as an S-corporation. AMG has since grown to 50 full-time employees, and has completed more than $800 million in public and private work over 16 years as a general contractor. Our headquarters are in Santa Clarita, California. We perform work in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas. We are fully licensed, bonded, and insured, with expertise in preconstruction services, construction management, lease-leaseback, design-build, design-bid-build, general contracting, and providing general engineering services to the private and public works markets. In 2021 we began construction on our largest awarded project to date: a $45 million Fine Arts Complex for the Allan Hancock Community College District in Santa Maria.

About Clamshell, LLC

Clamshell is a software application project developed in 2019 to help general contractors and subcontractors with their project accounting processes. Clamshell is cloud-based and available on any web browser. Clamshell currently manages over $140 million worth of construction projects.

