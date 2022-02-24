Bloomberg and Elwood Technologies Announce Integration to Enrich Institutional Cryptocurrency Capabilities

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg and Elwood Technologies today announced a strategic integration enabling investments from clients using Elwood's market-leading cryptocurrency trading platform to flow directly into Bloomberg AIM, a leading buy-side order management system (OMS).

Elwood's comprehensive crypto native solution, with purpose-built infrastructure, delivering deep liquidity and extensive market data, is the gateway for institutional access to digital assets. The integration combines Elwood's institutional cryptocurrency trading capabilities with Bloomberg's data, analytics, and workflow tools, enabling the financial institutions and investment managers on the AIM platform to capture and manage their crypto investments alongside the rest of their portfolio for a unified investment process. Elwood will adopt the Financial Instrument Global Identifier (FIGI) for crypto assets as the common identifier for the integration.

"We are very pleased to be able to offer Bloomberg AIM clients integrated access to Elwood's market-leading cryptocurrency trading platform. It has always been our goal to provide clients with the cutting-edge capabilities necessary to manage their entire investment portfolio in an integrated manner, and this increasingly includes alternative asset classes such as cryptocurrencies," said Ian Peckett, Global Head of Buy-Side Product at Bloomberg.

The integration with Elwood is representative of Bloomberg's 'Buy Side from Every Side' philosophy and commitment to provide clients with the ability to maintain the full portfolio perspective they need for risk and exposure management when investing in innovative and alternative products without needing to fundamentally change their operating model.

James Stickland, CEO of Elwood Technologies, added, "This strategic partnership continues to deliver on our mission of providing access to digital asset markets in a way that institutions expect. We look forward to working closely with Bloomberg to simplify institutional access to cryptocurrency markets."

The integration is expected to be completed and available for mutual clients of Elwood and Bloomberg AIM in Q2 2022.

Bloomberg's Buy-Side solutions deliver front-to-back technology for the investment lifecycle, from decision support and order management, to portfolio management and post-trade services, for some of the largest asset managers, asset owners, and hedge funds. Bloomberg AIM, a leading order management system (OMS), is used by nearly 15,000 professionals at over 900 client firms globally to manage more than $17 trillion in assets. PORT is a multi-asset portfolio and risk analytics solution that delivers advanced risk and return attribution models. PORT has 47,000 active users across 15,000 client firms globally. Bloomberg's post-trade offering streamlines post-trade workflows and reduce operational risk through reconciliation, straight-through processing (STP), settlement exceptions and collateral management solutions.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

About Elwood

Elwood Technologies is a rapidly growing global fintech, building institutional-grade digital assets trading infrastructure. Its seamless end-to-end OMS/EMS/PMS platform provides low-latency connectivity to global crypto exchanges and deep liquidity via one single API. Built by industry experts with decades of combined experience in alternative investment management, Elwood Technologies provides market infrastructure at scale, enabling financial institutions, neobanks, and corporations to access the digital asset markets quickly and efficiently.

