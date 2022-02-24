Canon EOS System Celebrates 35th Anniversary

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2022, Canon Inc. will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the launch of the company's EOS System, which includes EOS-series interchangeable-lens cameras and a diverse range of system accessories, such as interchangeable EF and RF lenses.

Canon's EOS System made its debut in March 1987 with the launch of the EOS 650 single-lens reflex (SLR) camera and EF lenses1. An acronym of "Electro Optical System" while also carrying the name of the Greek Goddess of the dawn, the EOS series came to light in 1987 as the world's first fully electronic mount system, representing a new generation of AF SLR cameras.

During the film-camera era, EOS SLR cameras received high praise from a wide range of users for their innovative technologies and designs focused on Canon's key concepts of high-speed and ease-of-use. During this period, the company launched the top-of-the-line professional model EOS-1 in 1989. With the introduction of the compact lightweight EOS Kiss (EOS Rebel XS and EOS 500 in other regions) in 1993, Canon expanded its user base to the more consumer-orientated customer.

Following the introduction of the EOS D30 in 2000, with the rise and popularization of digital SLR cameras in full swing, Canon developed innovative models such as the high-speed and high-image-quality professional-oriented EOS-1D (2001), the EOS Kiss Digital (2003, EOS Digital Rebel or EOS 300D in other regions) which appealed to a broad user base, and the EOS 5D Mark II (2008), which featured Full HD video recording. In 2012, Canon introduced the Cinema EOS System, transforming EOS video technology and marking Canon's entry into the video production industry.

From there, Canon continued to develop equipment for an increasingly broad range of users. In 2018, the EOS R System was born from Canon's desire to construct the optimal rear lens element diameter and shorter distance (back focus) for a Full-Frame image sensor. The company followed up in 2020 with the EOS R5, the world's first digital camera to feature 8K recording2. In 2021, the EOS R3 was launched, featuring eye-control AF capability and the EOS VR System for recording VR content.

Enabling visual expression through still photography, video, and even VR content, the EOS system helps to expand the possibilities of visual expression with a lineup comprising 21 EOS series cameras3 and 104 RF and EF lenses4. Further reinforcing the company's long-running and expansive user base, Canon has maintained the world's No.1 share5 of digital interchangeable-lens cameras since 2003 — a total of 18 years running.

Canon will continue to refine its diverse imaging technologies based on its core optical technology to create an even more robust EOS System that meets the needs of an increasingly broad user base.

1 The EF35-70mm f/3.5-4.5, EF35-105mm f/3.5-4.5 and EF50mm f/1.8 were released alongside the EOS 650. 2 Among interchangeable-lens digital cameras available as of July 8, 2020. 3 Includes 5 digital cinema cameras for video production. As of February 24, 2022. 4 Includes 30 EF cinema lenses (EF and PL mount) and 4 lens extenders. As of February 24, 2022. 5 Shares of unit sales. Based on Canon research.

