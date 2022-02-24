Dotdash Meredith to Participate in the BMO Digital Ad Summit

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith, an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC), will attend the BMO Digital Ad Summit on Thursday, March 3. Neil Vogel, Chief Executive Officer of Dotdash Meredith, will participate in a fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live stream will be available to the public and a video replay will be available at https://ir.iac.com/events-and-presentations for 90 days following the conference.

About Dotdash Meredith

Dotdash Meredith is the largest digital and print publisher in America. From mobile to magazines, nearly 200 million people trust us to help them make decisions, take action, and find inspiration. Dotdash Meredith's over 40 iconic brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Verywell, FOOD & WINE, The Spruce, Allrecipes, Byrdie, REAL SIMPLE, Investopedia, and Southern Living. Dotdash Meredith is based in New York City and is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC).

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC is today comprised of category-leading businesses including Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), Dotdash Meredith and Care.com, among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses. IAC is headquartered in New York City with business locations worldwide.

View original content:

SOURCE IAC