Fagerhult - Year-end report January-December 2021

The fourth quarter:

Order intake was MSEK 1,802 (1,537), an increase of +17.2% adjusted to +15.8% for currency effects of MSEK +29 and disposals of MSEK -6

Net sales were MSEK 1,820 (1,701), an increase of +7.0% adjusted to +6.9% for currency effects of MSEK +9, acquisitions of MSEK +1 and disposals of MSEK -8

Operating profit was MSEK 161.1 (101.4), an increase of +59.2% with an operating margin of 8.9 (6.0)%

Q4 2021 operating profit was MSEK 161.1 compared to a Q4 2020 adjusted operating profit of MSEK 133.7, an increase of +20.5% with an operating margin of 8.9 (adjusted 7.9)%

Earnings after tax were MSEK 108.1 (485.1)

Earnings per share were SEK 0.61 (2.75)

Cash flow from operating activities was MSEK 341.8 (431.1)

Comments from CEO Bodil Sonesson:

The results that we delivered as a Group for 2021 were strong and ahead of our anticipated recovery.

The supply chain disturbances are challenging to us and our customers and we continue to work diligently to maintain a good level of service during this period.

The organic order intake growth of +13.0% was contributed to by all four business areas and the organically adjusted number for 2021 was 98.9% of the comparable 2019 level.

At 10.0%, the double-digit operating margin remains strong, with further room for improvement and is also strong compared to what we see in the industry.

Our sustainability strategy gathers pace, we have identified our target areas and continue the work on defining the baseline and goals.

The 2019 launched sensor node 3 from Organic Response now has an installed base of almost 200,000 units and we expect further significant growth as strong customer demand continues.

An investor webcast following the Quarter 4 Report 2021 will be held on 24 February 2022 at 15:30 CET.

A link to the webcast and a management presentation will be available on https://www.fagerhultgroup.com/investors

