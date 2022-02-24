The FamilieSCN2A Foundation Announces State Resolution for SCN2A Awareness Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The FamilieSCN2A Foundation, a nonprofit organization established to improve the lives of those affected by SCN2A related disorders, today announced the state resolution by Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson) proclaiming February 24 as California's SCN2A Awareness Day.

"As a state assemblymember and Chair of the Select Committee on Infectious Diseases, I'm proud to support this organization and its efforts to increase our understanding of those affected by SCN2A related disorders that will impact approximately 1 in 9,000 people," said Assemblymember Gipson. "By raising the awareness of this devastating disorder, we hope to continue SCN2A's efforts to capture the interest of the scientific community and pharmaceutical companies to discover new treatments not only to save the lives of the patient, but also to help alleviate the tremendous burden on families."

"In addition, in recognition of Black History Month, we want to raise the awareness of epilepsy in the African American community, the need for more research on genetic disorders and access to early genetic testing in communities of color, and the need to create health equity overall," said Gipson.

The significance of the February 24 (2-24) date comes from the genetic location of this disorder located on the long (q) arm of chromosome "2" at position "24.3" the SCN2A is sodium channel, voltage gated, type II alpha subunit. Sodium ion channels play a key role in a cell's ability to generate and transmit electrical signals. When there is a deletion or mutation of this gene it has been identified to cause autism, epilepsy and other neurological issues such as movement disorders, dystonia and dysautonomia.

"SCN2A-related disorders affect patients in a wide spectrum ranging from severe, life threatening conditions to intellectual disability depending on where on the gene it is changed or mutated and almost all patients will live a life completely dependent on others for their care and safety," said SCN2A Executive Director Leah Myers. "This recognition of February 24 as California's SCN2A Awareness Day will continue to help our efforts for early diagnosis, treatment and ultimately a cure to help those suffering from this devasting disorder and to protect future lives."

The FamilieSCN2A Foundation started in 2015 with less than 100 families and now represents over 1000 families from around the globe. We not only offer direct support to the families affected by this devastating disorder, but we are also the largest non-government funding source for SCN2A research through grassroot fundraising.

