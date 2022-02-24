Hyzon Motors Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial and Operational Results and Conference Call

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon") (NASDAQ: HYZN), a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric heavy vehicles, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, financial and operational results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Craig Knight, Chief Executive Officer and Mark Gordon, Chief Financial Officer of Hyzon will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 AM ET the same day.

The conference call will be webcast live and an updated investor presentation will be available at:

https://investors.hyzonmotors.com/events-and-presentations/

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of Hyzon's website and will remain available for approximately one year.

About Hyzon Motors Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., with U.S. operations in the Chicago and Detroit areas, and international operations in the Netherlands, Singapore, Australia, Germany, and China, Hyzon is a leader in fuel cell electric mobility with an exclusive focus on the commercial vehicle market, and a near-term focus on back to base (captive fleet) operations. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe and around the world to mitigate emissions from diesel transportation, one of the single largest sources of carbon emissions globally. Hyzon is contributing to the escalating adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

