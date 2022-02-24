InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Food Storage Bags (CSK-135)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to store and preserve perishables in food storage bags," said an inventor, from Woodruff, S.C., "so I invented the EZ SEAL. My design enables you to easily remove air from the bag to increase the duration of storage and freshness."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a simple way to vacuum-pack food in food storage bags. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional food storage bags. As a result, it ensures that food remains fresh for a longer period of time and it could help to prevent waste. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, design variations available including a way to utilize this device on existing vacuum sealable food storage containers.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CSK-135, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp