Nova Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights:
- Record quarterly revenue of $121.5 million, up 59% year over year
- GAAP net income of $22.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, up 55% year over year
on a per-share basis
- Non-GAAP net income of $32.8 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, up 96% year over year on a per-share basis
- Revenues recognized from multiple customers for Nova METRION®, a newly launched materials metrology solution
- VERAFLEX® IV selection with multiple orders by a leading global semiconductor manufacturer
- Record software revenues, led by Nova's advanced Nova FIT machine learning solution
Full Year 2021 Highlights:
- Record annual revenue of $416.1 million, up 54% year over year
- GAAP net income of $93.1 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, up 89% year over year
on a per-share basis
- Non-GAAP net income of $114.7 million, or $3.85 per diluted share, up 87% year over year
on a per-share basis
GAAP Results ($K)
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2020
FY 2021
FY 2020
Revenues
$121,521
$112,713
$76,303
$416,113
$269,396
Net Income
$22,226
$30,335
$13,657
$93,101
$47,907
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.73
$1.02
$0.47
$3.12
$1.65
Non-GAAP Results ($K)
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2020
FY 2021
FY 2020
Net Income
$32,752
$34,546
$15,872
$114,669
$59,638
Earnings per Diluted Share
$1.08
$1.16
$0.55
$3.85
$2.06
A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements that are part of this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.
Management Comments
"We are very pleased with Nova's strong results for the fourth quarter, which conclude another record year with significant growth in both our product and service revenue. Against the backdrop of the continuous pandemic and its influence on the supply chain, Nova succeeded in outperforming the market, demonstrating the agility and efficiency of its operational model," commented Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our solid annual results underscore the competitive advantages and differentiated value in the marketplace. In addition to our growing organic engines, Nova expanded its offering this quarter with new advanced chemical metrology capabilities as part of the acquisition of ancosys, a leading German metrology supplier. This strategic transaction extends Nova's available markets and positions Nova for another growth year in 2022."
2022 First Quarter Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the first quarter, the period ending March 31, 2022. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- $122 million to $132 million in revenue
- $0.78 to $0.96 in diluted GAAP EPS
- $0.96 to $1.14 in diluted non-GAAP EPS
2021 Fourth Quarter Results
Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $121.5 million, an increase of 8% compared with the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 59% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.
Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 56%, compared with 58% in the third quarter of 2021 and 55% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $38.4 million, compared with $29.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $25.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $22.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. This is compared with net income of $30.3 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021, and net income of $13.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $32.8 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. This is compared with net income of $34.5 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021, and net income of $15.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
2021 Full Year Results
Total revenues for 2021 were $416.1 million, an increase of 54% compared to total revenues of $269.4 million for 2020.
Gross margin in 2021 was 57%, same as 2020.
Operating expenses in 2021 were $125 million, compared with operating expenses of $97.4 million in 2020.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $93.1 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, in 2021. This is compared with a net income of $47.9 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, in 2020.
On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $114.7 million, or $3.85 per diluted share, in 2021. This is compared with net income of $59.6 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, in 2020.
Conference Call Information
Nova will host a conference call today, February 24, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the financial results and outlook. To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your calls five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.
U.S. TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-855-327-6837
ISRAEL TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-809-458-327
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: 1-631-891-4304
At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time
3:30 p.m. Israel Time
The conference call will also be webcast live from a Link on Nova's website at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.
A replay of the conference call will be available from February 24, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to March 3, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:
Replay Dial-in TOLL-FREE: 1-844-512-2921
Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 10017625
A replay will also be available for 90 days on Nova's website at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.
About Nova
Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found at Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.
Nova is traded on Nasdaq & TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.
Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures
This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization, revaluation of operating lease liabilities, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment and taxes attributed to one-time elective tax settlement, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: catastrophic events such as the outbreak of COVID-19; increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks; changes in U.S. trade policies; inability to protect intellectual property; open source technology exposure; failure to compete effectively or to respond to the rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty to predict the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty to integrate current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; political, economic, and military instability in Israel; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2021. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
Company Contact:
Dror David, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +972-73-229-5760
E-mail - investors@novami.com
Nova website link - https://www.novami.com/
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal MS-IR LLC
Tel: +917-607-8654
E-mail - msegal@ms-ir.com
NOVA LTD.
As of December 31,
ASSETS
2021
2020
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
126,698
232,304
Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits
221,897
191,567
Marketable securities
61,568
-
Trade accounts receivable, net
68,446
63,314
Inventories
78,665
61,734
Other current assets
9,242
9,782
Total current assets
566,516
558,701
Non-current assets
Marketable securities
137,415
-
Interest-bearing bank deposits
3,672
2,547
Restricted interest-bearing bank deposits
1,600
1,476
Deferred tax assets
6,161
2,869
Severance pay funds
1,327
1,281
Operating lease right-of-use assets
30,627
29,109
Property and equipment, net
34,460
34,168
Intangible assets, net
2,601
5,059
Goodwill
20,114
20,114
Other long-term assets
661
462
Total non-current assets
238,638
97,085
Total assets
805,154
655,786
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
183,037
-
Trade accounts payable
36,218
24,096
Deferred revenues
15,338
4,717
Operating lease current liabilities
4,452
3,703
Other current liabilities
48,885
28,418
Total current liabilities
287,930
60,934
Non-current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
-
178,808
Accrued severance pay
3,686
3,719
Operating lease long-term liabilities
33,450
31,905
Other long-term liabilities
6,334
8,882
Total non-current liabilities
43,470
223,314
Shareholders' equity
473,754
371,538
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
805,154
655,786
NOVA LTD.
Three months ended
Year ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Products
99,898
61,741
337,026
209,320
Services
21,623
14,562
79,087
60,076
Total revenues
121,521
76,303
416,113
269,396
Cost of revenues
53,272
33,980
178,752
116,473
Gross profit
68,249
42,323
237,361
152,923
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
20,140
15,753
65,857
53,015
Sales and marketing
11,219
8,089
39,336
29,321
General and administrative
6,262
1,009
17,324
12,514
Amortization of intangible assets
735
626
2,458
2,503
Total operating expenses
38,356
25,477
124,975
97,353
Operating income
29,893
16,846
112,386
55,570
Financing income (expense), net
(1,518)
(1,335)
(3,133)
926
Income before taxes on income
28,375
15,511
109,253
56,496
Income tax expenses
6,149
1,854
16,152
8,589
Net income for the period
22,226
13,657
93,101
47,907
Earnings per share:
Basic
0.78
0.49
3.28
1.71
Diluted
0.73
0.47
3.12
1.65
Shares used in calculation of earnings per share
Basic
28,539
28,146
28,372
28,097
Diluted
30,285
28,999
29,816
28,950
NOVA LTD.
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
22,226
13,657
93,101
47,907
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
1,681
1,572
6,475
5,875
Amortization of intangible assets
735
626
2,458
2,503
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net
855
-
1,708
-
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
1,075
868
4,229
868
Share-based compensation
3,496
2,231
10,488
6,949
Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation
(694)
(1,187)
(745)
(1,584)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivables, net
(3,816)
(22,217)
(5,132)
(11,711)
Inventories
(5,964)
(1,219)
(18,457)
(16,271)
Other current and long-term assets
1,076
1,655
192
6,878
Deferred tax assets, net
(741)
535
(2,989)
(193)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
489
395
1,680
1,351
Trade accounts payables
6,799
1,228
11,697
3,255
Deferred revenues
(16,572)
926
10,621
2,461
Operating lease liabilities
164
1,346
(904)
91
Other current and long-term liabilities
9,587
5,898
17,919
11,520
Accrued severance pay, net
(133)
162
(79)
354
Net cash provided by operating activities
20,263
6,476
132,262
60,253
Cash flows from investment activities:
Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits
37,223
10,125
(31,456)
(36,016)
Investment in marketable securities
(6,364)
-
(215,091)
-
Proceed from maturities of marketable securities
5,141
-
12,862
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(2,250)
(1,570)
(4,816)
(6,443)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
33,750
8,555
(238,501)
(42,459)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs
-
193,588
-
193,588
Purchases of treasury shares
-
(10,000)
-
(12,549)
Proceeds from exercise of options
-
-
11
367
Net cash provided by financing activities
-
183,588
11
181,406
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
558
972
622
1,356
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
54,571
199,591
(105,606)
200,556
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
72,127
32,713
232,304
31,748
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
126,698
232,304
126,698
232,304
NOVA LTD.
Three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
GAAP gross profit
68,249
65,238
42,323
Stock-based compensation*
803
557
415
Non-GAAP gross profit
69,052
65,795
42,738
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
56%
58%
55%
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
57%
58%
56%
GAAP operating income
29,893
35,526
16,846
Stock-based compensation*
3,496
2,642
2,231
Acquisition related expenses
999
-
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
735
574
626
Income related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization
-
-
(2,850)
Non-GAAP operating income
35,123
38,742
16,853
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
25%
32%
22%
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
29%
34%
22%
GAAP net income
22,226
30,335
13,657
Stock-based compensation*
3,496
2,642
2,231
Acquisition related expenses
999
-
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
735
574
626
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
1,075
1,069
868
Income related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization
-
-
(2,850)
Revaluation of operating lease liabilities
907
217
1,364
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(402)
(291)
(24)
Taxes attributed to one-time elective tax settlement
3,716
-
-
Non-GAAP net income
32,752
34,546
15,872
GAAP basic earnings per share
0.78
1.07
0.49
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
1.15
1.22
0.56
GAAP diluted earnings per share
0.73
1.02
0.47
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
1.08
1.16
0.55
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
Basic
28,539
28,429
28,146
Diluted
30,285
29,858
28,999
* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended December 31, 2021, included in – Cost of revenues - 803; Research and development, net – 1,315; Sales and marketing – 717; General and administrative – 661
NOVA LTD.
Year ended December 31,
2021
2020
GAAP gross profit
237,361
152,923
Stock-based compensation*
2,160
1,364
Non-GAAP gross profit
239,521
154,287
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
57%
57%
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
58%
57%
GAAP operating income
112,386
55,570
Stock-based compensation*
10,488
6,949
Acquisition related expenses
999
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,458
2,503
Expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization
-
150
Non-GAAP operating income
126,331
65,172
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
27%
21%
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
30%
24%
GAAP net income
93,101
47,907
Stock-based compensation*
10,488
6,949
Acquisition related expenses
999
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,458
2,503
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
4,229
868
Expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization
-
150
Revaluation of operating lease liabilities
818
2,053
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(1,140)
(792)
Taxes attributed to one-time elective tax settlement
3,716
-
Non-GAAP net income
114,669
59,638
GAAP basic earnings per share
3.28
1.71
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
4.04
2.12
GAAP diluted earnings per share
3.12
1.65
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
3.85
2.06
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
Basic
28,372
28,097
Diluted
29,816
28,950
* Stock-based compensation for the year ended December 31, 2021, included in – Cost of revenues - 2,160; Research and development, net – 3,994; Sales and marketing – 2,221; General and administrative – 2,113
NOVA LTD.
Low
High
Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share
0.78
0.96
Estimated non-GAAP items:
Stock-based compensation
0.12
0.12
Acquisition related expenses
0.02
0.02
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.06
0.06
Amortization of issuance costs
0.01
0.01
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.03)
(0.03)
Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share
0.96
1.14
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Nova