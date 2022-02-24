TalkingPoints CEO Selected as a TED Fellow

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TalkingPoints, a nonprofit working to remove systemic barriers to family engagement, announced that its founder and CEO Heejae Lim has been selected as a TED Fellow. As part of the Fellowship, she will deliver a talk at the TED conference held in April in Vancouver. She is the only education leader selected as part of the class of 2022 TED Fellows Program, which includes 20 change-makers from around the world.

The TED Fellows Program recognizes people at work on future-shaping ideas, offering them tools to amplify the power of their vision. TED describes its Fellows as "remarkable thinkers and doers who have shown unusual accomplishment, exceptional courage, strength of character, and potential to create positive change in their respective fields"

The Fellowship will provide Heejae with an opportunity to share with the world how empowering families to be part of their children's education can improve students' well-being and create opportunities for success in school, especially for families in multicultural and marginalized communities.

"I am humbled to be part of such a diverse and talented cohort of leaders who are committed to changing the world with big ideas. The TED network will provide a huge platform to share my belief in the importance of family engagement and my experience with how educators can use technology to help students thrive," said Heejae Lim.

TalkingPoints is the leading multilingual K-12 family engagement platform that connects families and schools through instant, two-way, translated messages in more than 110 languages, powered by human translators and artificial intelligence, for the success and wellbeing of each and every student.

"I'm confident that TED's global audience will feel connected to the idea that family engagement is a powerful tool for transforming education because it harnesses a family's love for their children, which is universal. As a Korean immigrant growing up in the UK, I was fortunate to experience how a school can see the linguistic and cultural diversity of its families as assets to student success. I want listeners to come away from my talk with an understanding of how it's possible and necessary to remove the language and cultural barriers to meaningful family school engagement," she added.

Founded in 2009, the TED Fellows program now has 532 Fellows from more than 100 countries. In its 13-year history, the TED Fellows program has created a powerful, far-reaching network made up of scientists, doctors, activists, artists, entrepreneurs, inventors, journalists and beyond.

TalkingPoints is an education technology nonprofit that removes systemic barriers to effective, equitable family engagement for the success and wellbeing of each and every student, particularly those from traditionally marginalized communities. Its unique approach is driven by a relentless focus on eliminating barriers to strong family-school partnerships, including language, time, mindsets, and capacity, to to support the development of each and every student. For additional information about TalkingPoints, please visit www.talkingpts.org .

The TED Fellows program brings together young innovators from around the world and across disciplines, who display both outstanding achievement and exemplary character, to raise international awareness of their work and maximize their impact. The program offers Fellows the possibility of participation in a TED Conference, ongoing professional coaching and mentoring, dedicated PR coaching and active participation in the TED community, including the global TED Fellows network.

