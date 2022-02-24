Ukraine Is as Close as Your Bank Account, Warns Doctors for Disaster Preparedness

Ukraine Is as Close as Your Bank Account, Warns Doctors for Disaster Preparedness

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Russian troops enter Ukraine, Vladimir Putin warns other nations of "consequences you have never seen" if they interfere in his plans.

Joe Biden threatens additional economic sanctions on Russia, and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated: "We will freeze Russian assets in the European Union and stop the access of Russian banks to European financial markets."

German chancellor Olaf Sholz said Germany would suspend its agreement with Russia to use the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

The Russian attack is not confined to conventional troops and bombs. Ukraine's government sites have already been hit with a massive cyber attack.

Russia's U.S. ambassador Anatoly Antonov responded to Biden's threat: "I don't remember a single day when our country lived without any restrictions from the Western world. We have learned to work in such conditions. And not only to survive, but also to develop our state."

Americans will not be unaffected, Antonov said. "There is no doubt that the sanctions introduced against us will hit global financial and energy markets…. The United States will not be left out, with its ordinary citizens feeling the consequences of the price increase in full."

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's security council, warned that Germany's decision to suspend authorizing Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline means it will be paying more than double for natural gas.

"America's currency, financial infrastructure, and energy supply are also extremely vulnerable," states Doctors for Disaster Preparedness president Jane Orient, M.D. "Whatever happens in Ukraine will affect you."

Some prudent measures that DDP recommends include:

Don't depend on constant availability of ATMs; keep some cash on hand to cover emergencies as well as predictable needs.

Since inflation is only likely to worsen, and supply chains are already stretched, stock up on food, medicines, and other essentials.

Be aware of the potential for false flags, civil unrest, and unreliable media reports; don't rely solely on one official source.

Doctors for Disaster Preparedness provides information to help save lives in the event of natural or man-made disasters.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com

View original content:

SOURCE Doctors for Disaster Preparedness