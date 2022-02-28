CECO Environmental Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE) will host a conference call on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time (7:30 AM CT) to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results.

The Company's financial results will be issued in a press release before the market opens on March 14, 2022 and posted on the Company's website at http://www.cecoenviro.com . Please visit the website to listen to the call via webcast. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing 888-346-4547 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., 855-669-9657 (Toll-Free) within Canada or Toll/International +1-412-317-5251.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for seven days. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., 855-669-9658 (Toll-Free) within Canada, or Toll/International +1-412-317-0088 and entering access code 2120412.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and water treatment serving a diversified set of niche markets through an attractive asset-light business model. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil & gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, and wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE." For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

Company Contact:

Matthew Eckl

Chief Financial Officer

888-990-6670

Investor Relations Contact:

Steven Hooser or Hala Elsherbini

Three Part Advisors

214-872-2710

Investor.Relations@OneCECO.com

Media Contact:

Kimberly Plaskett

Corporate Communications Director

CECO-Communications@OneCECO.com

