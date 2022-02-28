Yardi Expert Fil Southerland Named HITAC Member

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® Director of Health Care Solutions Fil Southerland has been appointed to the Health Information Technology Advisory Committee (HITAC). The Comptroller General of the United States and head of the U.S. Government Accountability Office announced the appointment of Southerland, along with 6 other members, to serve a 3-year term.

Southerland brings extensive experience and perspective to the HITAC, where he'll be a strong advocate for implementing health information technology in senior living. Members in other health care industries that were recently appointed include Hans Buitendijk, Steven Eichner, Rajesh Godavarthi, Hung Luu, Aaron Neinstein and Eliel Oliveira.

The HITAC was established in 2016 under the 21st Century Cures Act. The committee provides recommendations to the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology on policies, standards, implementation specifications and certification criteria. Specifically, relating to the implementation of health information technology that advances the electronic use of health information.

"I'm honored to serve on the Health Information Technology Advisory Committee," said Fil Southerland, director of health care solutions at Yardi. "The opportunity gives myself, and my fellow appointees, a platform to discuss pressing issues and advise the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology accordingly. I'm pleased to bring my experience to advocate for the electronic access, exchange and use of health information in the LTPAC industry."

Southerland has been involved with the LTPAC industry for over 15 years, and currently serves as director of health care solutions at Yardi, where he leads initiatives in electronic health care records and interoperability. Prior to his time at Yardi, Fil served as Founder and CTO of ALMSA, Inc., a nationally recognized cloud-based electronic health provider in the assisted living industry.

