Data Center Switch Sales Hit Record Levels In The Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021, According To Dell'Oro Group <span class="legendSpanClass">400 Gigabit Ethernet Shipments More Than Doubled, Surpassing 2 M Ports</span>

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications and networks industries, global Data Center Switch revenue posted double-digit growth for the second consecutive quarter, boosting sales to record levels in the fourth quarter and the full year 2021. 400 Gbps ports more than doubled in 2021, with sales comprising 10 percent of the market.

Dell'Oro Group Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dell'Oro Group) (PRNewswire)

"In line with our expectations, the data center switch market continues to record a remarkable performance despite a macro-economic environment that continues to be defined by limited supply and elevated logistic costs," said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "What was also remarkable is that the robust performance was broad-based across all major market segments: Cloud Service Providers (SPs), Telco SPs, and Large Enterprises, all of which grew double-digits and reached an all-time high in sales for the full year 2021. 400 Gbps shipments were also a bright spot in the market, despite pending qualifications and deferred revenue payment at some large Cloud SPs," added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2021 Ethernet Switch – Data Center Report:

400 Gbps deployments started to expand beyond just the hyperscalers, reaching smaller Cloud SPs and large enterprises.

Supply challenges continue to impact various products and vendors at various degrees, resulting in some share shifts in the market.

Arista, white-box vendors, and Star-Net Ruijie captured 90 percent of the revenue growth in 2021.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Switch – Data Center Quarterly Report offers a detailed view of the market, including Ethernet switches for server access, server aggregation, and data center core. (Software is addressed separately.) The report contains in-depth market and vendor-level information on manufacturers' revenue; ports shipped; average selling prices for both Modular and Fixed Managed and Unmanaged Ethernet Switches (1,10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, 400, ≥800 Gbps); revenue split by market segments as well as regional breakouts. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications and enterprise networks infrastructure, network security, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

