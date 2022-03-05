Fast Retailing, parent company of UNIQLO, pledges to donate US$10 Million and 200,000 Clothing Items to UNHCR to Support Humanitarian Aid for People Forced to Flee in Ukraine and Neighboring Countries

Fast Retailing, parent company of UNIQLO, pledges to donate US$10 Million and 200,000 Clothing Items to UNHCR to Support Humanitarian Aid for People Forced to Flee in Ukraine and Neighboring Countries Donation includes HEATTECH innerwear and blankets, and other essential items

TOKYO, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., in response to the humanitarian emergency in Ukraine, today announced a donation of US$10 million (approx. 1.15 billion yen) to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to support people forced to flee. The donation* will be used by UNHCR to provide such urgent assistance as shelter, psychosocial support and core relief items to affected populations in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

Fast Retailing (PRNewswire)

Fast Retailing, Parent Company of UNIQLO, Donates $10M and 200K Clothing Items to UNHCR for Ukraine Support

Fast Retailing will also donate 100,000 pieces of UNIQLO clothing and other items, including HEATTECH blankets, HEATTECH innerwear, and AIRism masks, as well as 100,000 items of winter clothing collected at UNIQLO stores in Japan through the company's clothing recycling program. In response to UNHCR's needs, these items will be distributed to refugees in Poland and other countries.

According to UN estimates, the total number of internally displaced people in Ukraine could reach more than seven million and the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine could reach more than four million people. Ukraine and many neighboring countries experience harsh winters, often with below-freezing temperatures continuing well into March, making protection against the cold an urgent matter.

Because of this escalating situation, on March 1, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi called on the world's governments, corporations, and individuals to support the growing needs of refugees. UNHCR urgently requires US$270 million for an initial three-month period, and US$240 million for its regional refugee response for six months.

Fast Retailing started working with UNHCR in 2006, providing clothing assistance to refugees around the world. In 2011, to provide more comprehensive support to people forced to flee, Fast Retailing became the first company based in Asia to enter into a global partnership with UNHCR. Going forward, Fast Retailing will continue to work with UNHCR and stand with people forced to flee.

More information on Fast Retailing support for refugees is available at:

www.fastretailing.com/eng/sustainability/community/refugees.html

* Donations made through Japan for UNHCR, a non-profit organization certified as a National Partner of UNHCR in Japan.

About UNHCR

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, leads international action to protect people forced to flee because of conflict and persecution. We deliver life-saving assistance like shelter, food and water; help safeguard fundamental human rights; and develop solutions that ensure people have a safe place to call home where they can build a better future.www.unhcr.org

More information about UNHCR's Ukraine Appeal is available at: https://donate.unhcr.org/int/en/ukraine-emergency-uniqlo-emg

About Japan for UNHCR

Japan for UNHCR is a certified non-profit organization established in 2000 as a National Partner of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, in Japan. In cooperation with the UNHCR Representation in Japan, we conduct public communications and fundraising activities to support UNHCR.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. is a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST (Plus T), Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand, and Helmut Lang. With global sales of approximately 2.13 trillion yen for the 2021 fiscal year ending August 31, 2021 (US $19.4 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2021 rate of $1 = 109.9 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world's largest apparel retail companies. With a corporate statement committed to changing clothes, changing conventional wisdom and change the world, Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. For more information about Fast Retailing, please visit www.fastretailing.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.