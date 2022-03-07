HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF KUHL INSURANCE AGENCY, INC. IN ILLINOIS

CHICAGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Kuhl Insurance Agency, Inc. (Kuhl Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Morton, Illinois, Kuhl Insurance is an independent agency providing commercial and personal insurance, and employee benefits services. Kuhl Insurance specializes in the manufacturing, healthcare, social services, and construction industries, which supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"The Kuhl Insurance team is highly regarded in southern Illinois, and they will be a strong addition to our team as we continue to expand further in the state," said Lerone Sidberry, CEO, Hub Midwest West. "We look forward to offering our clients the benefits of their talent and experience."

Mike Kuhl, President of Kuhl Insurance, and the Kuhl Insurance team will join Hub Midwest West.

"Joining Hub will provide us with additional depth of insurance carrier markets, resources and services necessary to expand our offerings to clients and continue growing our business," said Kuhl.

Kuhl Insurance was represented by the consulting firm MarshBerry for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

