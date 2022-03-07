Israeli EdTech is "back to normal" for in-person ASU+GSV Summit opportunities Over 15 Israeli EdTech CEOs are expected to attend the Summit in San Diego this April

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global EdTech sector has picked up dramatically since covid. Yet, travel bans and restrictions made in-person summits and conferences quite scarce. For Israeli EdTech companies seeking funding and strategic partnerships, the upcoming 13th ASU+GSV Summit is an opportunity they don't want to miss. This annual event, taking place April 4-6 in San Diego, is hosted by Arizona State University and GSV Ventures connecting leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work.

"The ASU+GSV Summit is the most prestigious event for this sector, and the interest to participate has always been high" notes Dr. Dayan, Founder & CEO of EdTech Israel. "Virtual events are not so effective, to say the least, and the option to network in person, meet investors face to face and feel the heartbeat of the industry is invaluable."

Four Israeli startups - Annoto, Arcadia, Alpe Audio and ClickTo - have been selected to the acclaimed list of semifinalists in the GSV Cup Elite 200, representing the top pre-seed and seed stage startups in digital learning across the "Pre-K to Gray" space.

For the first time, three Israeli companies were nominated to the prestigious "GSV EdTech 150" - JoyTunes, Amplio Learning, and ThriveDX. The companies on this list are leading the growth in EdTech, while finding innovative and scalable ways to serve learners around the world. The GSV evaluated over 3,000 VC and PE-backed private companies to determine the final 150.

"We are honored to be selected by the GSV as a transformative company and being recognized by Globes as Israel's third fastest growing company" said Dr. Yair Shapira, CEO and founder of Amplio Learning Technologies, whose mission is to help students with special needs maximize their potential using the powers of technology. "It is especially thrilling to see that the investor community is committed to ensuring equal education opportunities for children of all abilities."

EdTech Israel is leading, for the fifth time, an Israeli business delegation to the ASU+GSV Summit, bringing together Israeli speakers to share their experiences with the global community. The five companies on the delegation are ThriveDX Saas, Skillset, Sense, Amplio and Elevation. "The changes in the workforce call for a new hiring approach," said Maya Huber, CEO & Co-Founder of Skillset. "We are excited for the opportunity to share Skillset's proven skills-based hiring solution in the upcoming summit and learn how the future is going to look without any CV".

"The Israeli Hi-Tech scene is soaring, with a record number of unicorns in 2021" said Avi Snir, Founder & CEO of Elevation. "This has led to a tremendous need for our train-to-hire programs to close the skills gap. I am excited to join the delegation, share our experience at the Summit, and network with partners and investors to expand our global footprint".

"We are proud to feature the five successful companies at the Summit," added Dr. Dayan. "Israel has long been an entrepreneurial powerhouse bringing pioneering technologies and high investment returns to the global community, which holds true for our EdTech sector as well".

About EdTech Israel

EdTech Israel is the national business hub that successfully connects the Israeli education business sector with international entrepreneurs, investors, and business partners. By collaborating with other national EdTech hubs and international partners, EdTech Israel creates knowledge, expands relationships, and builds business bridges in education innovation all around the world. More: www.edtech.org.il

