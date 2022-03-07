Terry Monday Appointed Chief Strategy Officer of The Imagine Group

MINNEAPOLIS, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Imagine Group, a leading provider of visual communications, today announced that Terry Monday will assume the role of Chief Strategy Officer, effective March 7, 2022. Monday will report to CEO Chris Cavanaugh.

Monday brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience focused on sales and strategy within visual communications and marketing companies. Most recently, she worked at Orora Visual as the Executive Vice President of Sales. In that role, Monday built deep expertise in the commercial printing industry while delivering products for consumer-facing brands that improve awareness, speed to market, and customer adoption. At Imagine, she will use her extensive background to identify new business opportunities and help drive meaningful and sustainable growth.

"As competitive dynamics in our industry rapidly change, we believe that Terry's knowledge and experience is critical to support our growing client needs as they navigate an ever-changing landscape," said Chris Cavanaugh, CEO of Imagine. "Terry will help drive strategic conversation and our business transformation as we increase our reach and influence in an expanding omnichannel universe. On behalf of the leadership team, our Board, and myself, we are excited to welcome Terry."

Monday said, "Imagine is at an exciting turning point in its business transformation efforts. I am ready to dive in and partner across the organization to create new opportunities for growth, leveraging my knowledge of the retail environment, consumer trends, and technology shifts to serve our clients and leverage the unique position Imagine holds as a market leader. What's more, in this industry, it's rare to find executive leadership comprised of so many women — I'm inspired to be part of this groundbreaking team."

About Imagine

Imagine is an industry-leading provider of visual communications solutions. As a trusted partner to the world's most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions creative design, pre-media, décor, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, OOH, fulfillment & kitting. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com.

