TradeStation Securities Supports Trading of 20-Year U.S. Treasury Bond Futures from CME Group Starting on Day One The new product offers TradeStation Securities customers efficiency and precision in managing the 20-year maturity point on the U.S. Treasury curve.

PLANTATION, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Securities, Inc., an award-winning*, self-clearing online brokerage for trading stocks, ETFs, options, and futures, now offers its clients the ability to trade 20-year Treasury Bond Futures from CME Group. TradeStation Securities continues to expand its suite of over 350 futures and futures options products as part of its depth and breadth of offerings to futures traders.

"We're excited to be offering a new futures product while continuing our longstanding relationship with CME Group," said John Bartleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TradeStation Group, Inc. "We're proud to add this new futures contract to meet the needs of our futures customers."

Clients can trade 20-year Treasury Bond Futures through the TradeStation Desktop, Web, and mobile platforms. These platforms provide advanced visualization and powerful analysis tools. Whichever way customers choose to trade, they'll have access to educational resources , free-market data, and experienced customer support, including trade-desk specialists.

"We're pleased TradeStation is supporting the launch of our new 20-Year U.S. Treasury Bond futures," said Agha Mirza, Global Head of Rates and OTC Products at CME Group. "This new contract will offer greater efficiency and precision in managing exposure at the 20-year maturity point on the U.S. Treasury curve. We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with TradeStation to provide clients, including the broader fixed-income trading community, with additional ways to access our deep, liquid U.S. Treasury risk management products."

In addition to the new product, TradeStation Securities is offering a pricing promotion cutting per-contract futures fees in half when qualifying customers open an account between now and April 30, 2022, using the code: FUTRAFZT. Customers who open their futures account during the promotional period will qualify for a 50% reduction of brokerage fees and pay $.75 per standard contract, and $.25 per micro contract.**

About TradeStation Group, Inc. TradeStation has, for decades, advanced fintech through its support of self-directed traders and investors in their journeys to claim their financial edge. TradeStation provides award-winning trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and cryptocurrencies. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, Web, and mobile, as well as via API technologies which seamlessly provide access to TradeStation's brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation's offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to build confidence among those new to investing and hone the skills of seasoned traders.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) offers self-clearing equities, options, futures and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM) and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. TRADESTATION SECURITIES, INC. IS A MEMBER OF NFA AND IS SUBJECT TO NFA'S REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AND EXAMINATIONS. HOWEVER, YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE NFA DOES NOT HAVE REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AUTHORITY OVER UNDERLYING OR SPOT VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS OR TRANSACTIONS OR VIRTUAL CURRENCY EXCHANGES, CUSTODIANS, OR MARKETS. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. offers self-clearing cryptocurrency brokerage services under federal and state money services business, money-transmitter, and similar registrations and licenses. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is not subject to NFA's regulatory oversight and examinations.

* Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information. **Promotional rates on futures products: (1) micro futures: $0 commission + $0.25 per contract, per side and (2) futures: $0 commission + $0.75 per contract per side ("Promo Rates"). Promo Rates are not applicable to any futures products bought or sold on the FuturesPlus platform. Only Entity (non-Institutional), IRAs, Individual or Joint futures accounts are eligible for Promo Rates. To qualify for Promo Rates, you must be a customer who does not have an existing futures account, opens a futures account with TradeStation Securities, Inc. by April 30, 2022, and enters promotion code FUTRAFZT on your new account application. Your account will be considered and approved or disapproved based on all relevant factors, including your financial situation and trading experience. Additional restrictions may apply. Prices, fees, and costs are subject to change. This promotion may not be transferred to any other individual and has no monetary value that may be redeemed. The offer cannot be used in combination with another offer unless expressly stated. Service fees, Exchange Fees, Clearing Fees and NFA Fees (as applicable), market data fees, premium service fees, and other fees and charges may apply. Please visit the service fees section for more information.

TradeStation reserves the right to terminate this offer or change the terms and conditions at any time. No offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities, securities derivative or futures products or account types of any kind, or any type of trading or investment advice, recommendation, or strategy, is made, given, or in any manner endorsed by any TradeStation affiliate and the information made available on this Website is not an offer or solicitation of any kind in any jurisdiction where any TradeStation affiliate is not authorized to do business.

CME Group is not affiliated with TradeStation Group Inc. or its affiliates. TradeStation Securities, Inc., TradeStation Crypto, Inc., and TradeStation Technologies, Inc. are each wholly-owned subsidiaries of TradeStation Group, Inc., all operating, and providing products and services, under the TradeStation brand and trademark. When applying for, or purchasing, accounts, subscriptions, products, and services, it is important that you know which company you will be dealing with. Please click here for further important information explaining what this means.

Trading involves risks. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures, or digital assets); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose. Before trading any asset class, first read the relevant risk disclosure statements on the Important Documents page, found here: www.tradestation.com/important-information .

