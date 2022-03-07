Winc to Participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winc, Inc. ("Winc" or the "Company") (NYSE American: WBEV), one of the fastest-growing beverage companies in the United States, today announces that Matt Thelen, CSO and General Counsel, Carol Brault, CFO, and Erin Green, COO will be presenting at the 34th Annual Roth Conference on March 13-15, 2022 in Dana Point, CA.

Management will participate in a panel discussion and one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors during the conference along with hosting a company presentation sharing Winc's anticipated strategy and upcoming milestones.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/ROTH2022Registration

A replay of the investor presentation will be accessible after the conference has concluded in the News & Events section of the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.winc.com.

About Winc

Winc is one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States with a successful national portfolio of brands fueled by an omni-channel distribution network. Winc's unique digital-first marketing strategy and platform, Winc.com, drive e-commerce, deep customer connections, and data analytics, which we leverage across our expanding network of wholesale and retail partners to develop and scale brands, propelling its powerful omni-channel growth strategy.

Winc trades under the ticker symbol "WBEV" on the NYSE American.

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this Press Release other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those set forth in the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 9, 2021 and our other periodic filings with the SEC. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, performance, or achievements reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:

Matt Thelen

Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel

invest@winc.com

424-353-1767

