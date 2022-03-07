ZeeVee Expands Commitment to Europe with Creation of European Headquarters in Germany

LITTLETON, Mass. and AUGSBURG, Germany, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeeVee, Inc., a leading manufacturer of AV distribution technology, has established a European subsidiary, ZeeVee Europe GmbH, with headquarters in Augsburg, Germany.

The new international entity reflects the growing importance of the company's operations throughout the continent.

"ZeeVee has been supporting European partners for over seven years, via our UK office," said Rob Muddiman, who heads up EMEAI operations. "With strong growth, the time is right for us to open in central Europe. Our German office and warehouse will help us expand further and offer the support that our clients expect."

Jan-Arne Rosenstein, who has more than 14 years' experience in the AV industry, has been promoted to managing director of ZeeVee Europe.

"Jan has shown incredible energy and vision to drive our business in the DACH region and we look forward to his playing an even more critical role in helping to expand our industry participation and strengthening customer partnerships throughout Europe," said Muddiman.

"Unlike some of our competitors who have had to pause or withdraw from the market due to harsh conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, our European growth in the DACH region and beyond, has been consistently strong. We are experiencing very high demand for our AV over IP product line, and with our full supply capability, we continue to reliably support our partners for their critical projects. It's this confluence of factors that led us towards formalizing our structure and broadening our capabilities and commitment to the market."

As a manufacturer laser-focused on AVoIP and streaming products, ZeeVee is uniquely positioned to offer the industry solutions that meet the demands of today's video distribution requirements. And, with its central European location, highly accessible by rail and under an hour's drive from Munich's airport, ZeeVee Europe will provide technical and sales assistance, product integration advice and access to after-sales service – all in customers' local languages. Additionally, ZeeVee's nearby warehouse location, also in Germany, will reduce the lead time for shipping and delivering product throughout the continent.

For more information about becoming a ZeeVee SIGNAL partner in Europe, or for product information or support, contact ZeeVee Europe at europe@zeevee.com.

About ZeeVee

ZeeVee (www.zeevee.com) is a global pioneer and leader in the development and deployment of AV distribution systems for industrial, commercial, government and residential applications. As the only manufacturer that can deliver multimedia content over fiber, CATx and coax, ZeeVee has transformed the digital video industry with its award-winning HD to Ultra-HD/4K solutions for the pro AV and IT marketplace. The company offers a variety of innovative, cost-effective and easy to install AVoIP and RF distribution platforms. ZeeVee's technologies and products are installed in thousands of facilities worldwide where there is a need to transport audio and video content from multiple sources to multiple displays over long distances. ZeeVee is a founding member of the SDVoE Alliance and a Global Presence Alliance Technology Partner.

