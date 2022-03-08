PET FOOD EXPERTS ACCELERATES GROWTH WITH INVESTMENT FROM DOT FAMILY HOLDINGS

PAWTUCKET, R.I., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Food Experts (PFX), a leading distributor of pet food and supplies, announced today an investment from Dot Family Holdings (DFH), the investment office of the Tracy Family, owners and operators of Dot Foods, Inc., the largest human food industry redistributor in North America.

"This is an incredible milestone for our PFX family," said Michael Baker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pet Food Experts. "This partnership with DFH and the Tracy Family enables us to tap into strategic resources that will strengthen our services and provide greater value to our existing partners while continuing to nurture a healthy independent pet ecosystem."

"Michael Baker and the Pet Food Experts team have built an exceptional business over the last 33 years," said John Tracy, Executive Chairman and CEO of Dot Family Holdings. "There is a burgeoning demand for natural pet food and products, and we're very excited to make a large strategic investment alongside Michael to further build upon Pet Food Experts' sizable market position."

The newly found partnership will provide patient capital and substantial resources to mobilize future growth, support the development of value-add capabilities, people, technology, as well as, pursue add-on acquisitions.

"Pet Food Experts has an exceptional culture and a strong track record of success," added Tracy. "These are qualities we always look for when identifying companies to join the DFH family. We look forward to working with and supporting the team to successfully execute their growth strategy."

About Pet Food Experts

Pet Food Experts has been putting people first for over 33 years. PFX has grown to be a leading distributor of pet food and supplies partnering with 6,500 pet specialty retailers in 39 states across the U.S. PFX is a relationship-driven, service innovator offering best-in-class customer experience and delivering long-term success for its partners and industry at large. Learn more at PetFoodExperts.com , Facebook, Instagram, Twitter , LinkedIn , or company blog.

About Dot Family Holdings

Dot Family Holdings (DFH) is the investment office of the Tracy Family, owners and operators of Dot Foods, the largest food industry redistributor in North America. DFH specializes in distribution-related opportunities and is focused on reinvesting in businesses, building long-term value, and driving sustainable growth. Other DFH investments include Grabber Construction Products, Reliable Parts, TAGG Logistics, and OmniCable. For more information, visit DotFamilyHoldings.com.

