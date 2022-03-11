Michigan Potash Applauds the USDA for Efforts to Help Develop New American-made Fertilizer Sources

Program will help American farmers replace Russian fertilizer imports by promoting domestic supply

EVART, Mich., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan Potash & Salt Company, LLC (MPSC) Founder and CEO Ted Pagano today issued the following statement on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announcement of a plan to support innovative American-made fertilizer production to address our nation's near-total dependence on foreign imports:

Michigan Potash & Salt Company, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Michigan Potash & Salt Company,) (PRNewswire)

Michigan Potash stands ready to support American farmers

"In the face of a global food and fertilizer crisis, I applaud the USDA and Secretary of Agriculture Vilsack's leadership in confronting our nation's dependency on foreign fertilizer imports. Our farmers feed the world, yet they are wholly dependent on foreign sources of critical potash nutrients while domestic supplies are available right here at home. Michigan Potash stands ready to support American farmers by replacing one-to-one all the potash imported from Russia with domestic production from Michigan."

About Michigan Potash & Salt Company

The Michigan Potash & Salt Company management team brings together over 300 years of industry experience, together with its EPC partner in Barton Malow – the largest trade employer in Michigan. The company is committed to developing the U.S. Potash Project in a safe and responsible manner that protects Michigan's critical natural environment and waters while supporting communities across Osceola and Mecosta counties, Michigan. To learn more about the project, please visit www.mipotash.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Michigan Potash & Salt Company, LLC