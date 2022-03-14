SEA Electric Continues Push into Zero-Emissions School Buses

The SEA Type C EV continues the drive for school buses to convert to all-electric power

SEA Electric continues its worldwide push to eliminate 2.5 billion lbs of CO2 emissions over the next five years

TORRANCE, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global leader in e-Mobility technology, SEA Electric, continues the push into the zero-emissions school bus space with the piloting of a Blue Bird Type C schoolbus powered by a SEA-Drive(R) 120b power-system.

The pure battery-electric Type C model can accommodate up to 84 passengers, offering school bus fleets with market-leading performance and value for money.

The technology underpinning the platform has been proven with more than 1.5 million miles of real-world telematics data, demonstrating SEA Electric to be a dependable business partner.

"More and more, schools are looking to the future with zero emissions school bus technology, reducing their carbon footprint while enhancing the air quality around their campuses and local areas," said Mike Menyhart, SEA Electric's President for the Americas and Chief Strategy Officer.

"In the history of SEA Electric, we have already seen an incredible movement to switch to electric school bus technology, and we are proud to service the marketplace with the most cost-effective all-electric power system in the world."

"Outside of the sustainability factors, SEA Electric's systems provide lower maintenance and ongoing operating costs, with fuel eliminated and fewer moving parts lowering service expenses and downtime."

"Also, our unique battery technology, without the need for active thermal management and with mid-mounted batteries optimizing safety and operating costs."

"Through the SEA Type C EV, schools across North America can take the step into the future, today."

At the heart of the model is the SEA-Drive(R) 120b power-system, which has found favor in a wide range of commercial vehicle applications across the globe.

With a maximum power of 335hp and peak torque of 1,845lb-ft, the package has range of up to 150 miles between charges, more than enough for even the most demanding school bus route.

"After driving this pilot vehicle myself and comparising to a diesel equivalent driven the same day, it became abundantly clear that this transition must occur in scale and soon," CEO and Founder of SEA Electric, Tony Fairweather said.

"With the ability to sell at a new Type C EV price of less than $200,000 per vehicle there is no excuse for fleets to not consider EV for any and all future purchases," Fairweather continues.

"No need for incentives to justify this premium. The TCO provides the business case itself."

The battery solution has a 138kWh capacity and a projected life cycle of more than 10 years, at which time it is envisioned that the cells would be repurposed for continued use.

Standard charging through the integrated onboard charger can be provided through Level 2, Single Phase (208/240 VAC) up to 19.2kW, while optional fast charging is achieved via standard CCS Type 1, Level 3, DC fast charging, at a rate of up to 100 kW.

Notably, the system is also Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capable, paving the way for future power grid security and revenue opportunities.

Supporting all SEA Electric products is a five-year battery warranty, with systems also backed by a three year or 50,000 mile warranty.

Further information on SEA Electric and its wide array of electric transportation solutions is available at www.sea-electric.com.

About SEA Electric

Global automotive technology company SEA Electric was founded in Australia in 2012, creating its proprietary electric power-system technology (known as SEA-Drive(R)) for the world's urban delivery and distribution fleets, as well as front powered school bus applications.

Widely recognized as a market leader in the electrification of commercial vehicles on a global basis, SEA Electric commands a global presence, deploying product around the world including USA, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, South Africa and throughout Europe, with collectively more than one million miles of independently OEM-tested and in-service international operation.

Recently, SEA Electric's European base has been founded in England, with further operations being established in Italy, Spain, France and Germany to support the region.

The company's global sales, after-sales and engineering are represented in all subsidiaries, whilst North America, home to the company's headquarters, has the largest upfitting capacity for SEA Electric at 60,000 units per year.

