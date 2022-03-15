NextGen Scan Data Apps Solve for the "First-Mile" of Tobacco Rebate Programs and New Requirements

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobacco rebate programs are evolving, creating new scan data tech requirements for tobacco retailers, including the underserved single-store operator. Petrosoft introduces its next generation of Scan Data and Scan Data Loyalty powered by API-driven mobile-first apps to meet these requirements. It has also launched two new programs to make onboarding fast and easy for the small-size tobacco retailer.

According to CSNews' The State of the Small Operator report, keeping up with emerging technology is a top 5 concern.* Petrosoft leverages emerging technology with its API-driven scan data and mobile apps that increase the quality and, therefore, amount of rebates collected by tobacco retailers.

"We believe 2022 to be the year of the small businesses owner," said Sergei Gorloff, CEO and Founder of Petrosoft. "Our scan data apps empower single-store operators to easily onboard and earn their maximum tobacco rebates while minimizing upkeep."

Those interested in learning more about changes to scan data programs can join our scan data webinar on March 29. We encourage those attending the webinar to download the Retail360 app (Apple Store, Google Play) to follow along during the educational session.

About Petrosoft

Petrosoft's leader is a chain retail operator and engineer who initially developed a cloud-based back-office software solution in 2002. Today, the company designs, creates and markets end-to-end c-store technology, enabling a seamless connection between vendors, point-of-sale, foodservice, back-office, network, analytics and financial systems. The company continually strives to find innovative ways to allow operators to make the most of their on-site and back-office operational data, decreasing risk while optimizing inventory, productivity, sales, profits and margins. The company supports its products from its headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA. It offers services and a full menu of training options, including on-site, classroom, online, and on-demand sessions. Find out more at www.petrosoftinc.com.

