PainTEQ Appoints Two New Vice Presidents

Medical innovation company, PainTEQ, continues to add key visionaries to its leadership staff

TAMPA, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PainTEQ , a Tampa-based medical technology innovator and creator of LinQ, minimally invasive therapy for SI joint (SIJ) dysfunction, announces two new vice presidents to its leadership team – Maria LaNeve as VP of Corporate Strategy and Tim McMorrow as VP of National Sales.

With these strategic additions, PainTEQ continues its commitment to providing life-changing pain management options by partnering with those who are experts in their fields.

"I feel my role as Vice President of Corporate Strategy is so much more than strategic planning and analytical work; it's about service," LaNeve said. "Patient care is, of course, paramount, but it's about taking good care of your teammates and your customers."

LaNeve's prior experience includes creating commercial strategy and corporate management for various healthcare companies. She spent years developing and executing plans to bring products and services to new markets, predominantly focusing on providing novel solutions in the laboratory and medical device domain.

In addition, McMorrow has over 20 years of sales and management experience with proven success in the medical industry. His previous roles include sales positions at companies like Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic, two leading medical device organizations.

"In any career, there are key moments and opportunities that stand out, and being able to develop and support such a strong team at PainTEQ is an absolute highlight for me," McMorrow stated. "It is an honor to work with our incredibly driven and knowledgeable sales team, and I am excited to support PainTEQ's continued explosive growth."

These appointments come on the heels of PainTEQ announcing Michael Enxing as President just four months ago, a move that already solidified the company's focus on aggressive growth.

"The PainTEQ culture is extraordinary. Our small group has truly accomplished something remarkable in a relatively short time," LaNeve stated. "PainTEQ has blossomed because of our energetic leadership team."

Dedicated to bringing interventional procedures to the market, PainTEQ is focused on delivering its minimally-invasive LinQ system to as many pain physicians as possible – reducing the often-debilitating symptoms of SIJ dysfunction. PainTEQ's leadership is confident that LaNeve and McMorrow will continue to drive the company's success.

About PainTEQ: PainTEQ is a medical innovator headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Working with pain management specialists to help reduce and eliminate SI joint dysfunction, PainTEQ's LinQ system aims to immediately provide clinical benefits to individuals living with incapacitating lower back pain through a minimally invasive, outpatient procedure.

About LinQ: The LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System provides SI joint dysfunction patients with a minimally invasive option to combat pain. After a thorough diagnostic process, physicians may help alleviate, and in many cases eliminate, chronic pain by placing a single LinQ allograft into the SI Joint. With its large graft window, this single implant helps create an ideal environment for long-term fusion.

