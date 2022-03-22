Barchart Adds Bulgarian Grain Prices to Global Market Data Inventory

CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data, tools, and software to the global commodity industry, has announced the addition of Bulgarian Grain Prices to their global market data and commodity prices inventory. This latest addition expands Barchart's coverage of international commodity data and extends Barchart's presence in proprietary insights for global grain supply and pricing.

This newly integrated data is available through Barchart's partnership with Agriniser, a digital marketplace for grain buyers and sellers that provides key information on what is driving the grain markets in Bulgaria as well as globally. This partnership allows Barchart to provide Bulgarian grain prices to users through cmdtyView Pro, Barchart's leading commodity trading and analytics platform for global grain markets, as well as through cmdtyView for Excel or an API subscription.

"Over the years we have grown our global data coverage for critical commodity grain prices, and we are proud to work with Agriniser to expand our offering even further with their best-in-class Bulgarian grain prices," says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Our data offering allows for agribusinesses globally to power their workflows with tools from Barchart, and we are excited to be able to offer market intelligence solutions for the Bulgarian market."

"Grain markets have become more dynamic than ever before and our goal is to improve the marketing chain by providing an efficient grain trading solution as well as better transparency through our market data," says Kristian Ivanov, CEO of Agriniser. "We are excited to partner with Barchart and extend Agriniser's physical grain prices reach to a wide network of industry players in order to help them make informed decisions for their businesses."

cmdtyView Pro allows users to analyze data, make a decision, and then quickly put it into action. In addition to our newly integrated Bulgarian grain data, cmdtyView Pro is packed with intuitive features for grain professionals, including advanced charting, benchmark cash prices, commodity news, analytics, Excel tools , and more.

To learn more about how Barchart is powering workflows for agribusinesses, please visit our website .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

