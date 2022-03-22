Black-Owned social media platform with 450k users announces equity crowdfunding campaign on Republic

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TipSnaps, a black-owned and operated social media company which helps Creators to monetize their content, has announced they are fundraising on crowdsourcing platform Republic. This affiliation enables everyday people to become early investors in the startup. Notable companies which have raised money on Republic include SpaceX, Robinhood and GoPuff.

republic.com/tipsnaps (PRNewswire)

TipSnaps has over 450K registered users and has paid out almost $2M to content creators. TipSnaps has been valued at $15M and is forecasted to triple their value within the next year.

TipSnaps believes in changing the landscape for the creator economy by ensuring that creators of color have access to the same opportunities as their white counterparts. They hope to drive their mission forward through their first-to-market feature TipPools. The fan-engagement feature allows the fans to pool money and collectively crowdfund for content requests. More specifically, with this feature fans now have a 'feedback loop', allowing them to challenge their favorite content creator to make custom content.

"TipSnaps offers a more attractive value proposition than our competitors because we're more tightly focused, with greater customization, and have an impactful mission to support diversity within the creator economy," states Founder, Lyonel Dougè. "Although Black & Brown Content Creators drive culture on Social media, their content is taken for granted by incumbent social media platforms."

Republic offers anyone the opportunity to invest in businesses such as a startup like TipSnaps to new crypto platforms. Potential investors simply register and research the variety of investment opportunities that exist. Each one comes with a minimum investment requirement—which varies from business to business. "Having an opportunity to raise money on Republic is a great opportunity for us because it aligns with our core values—equity and building wealth. Our long-term goal, for content creators, is to use TipSnaps as a vehicle to narrow the widening wealth gap in this country," said Vic Boddie, CFO of TipSnaps.

About TipSnaps

TipSnaps is a black-owned, mission-driven, creator monetization platform that exists to give content creators the space to truly profit from their creation. With 450K subscribers, and nearly $2M in gross sales, TipSnaps is continuing to fill a gap in the creator economy space by highlighting and supporting content creators of color.

This platform also acts as a safe and equitable space for all Creators with the audacity to create and the vision to share it with the world. The features have been designed and optimized to function as a global payout system for Creators like you. No shadowbanning. No algorithm to demote creators. Just you and your creativity!

www.tipsnaps.com

About Republic

Republic is a private investing platform for investors seeking high growth potential.

www.republic.com/tipsnaps

About Lyonel Dougé , CEO/Founder:

First generation Haitian-American, raised in Southern California.

B.S. Computer Engineering - University of Pittsburgh

10+ years experience in enterprise IT/software engineering - with a proven track record of delivering digital products for Fortune 500 companies. Including Johnson & Johnson where he managed a web platform where 500+ J&J Consumer websites are hosted (including Listerine.com, johnsonsbaby.com & aveeno.com )

Software Engineer @ Sony Music & ViacomCBS

Lyonel personally developed and launched TipSnaps v1 single-handedly while holding a full time IT Manager role @Johnson and Johnson.

About Dr. Vic Boddie, COO/Co-Founder:

Born and raised in Roanoke, Va.

HBCU Graduate - Hampton University (B.S.) and Howard University - Microbiology (Ph.D.)

FDA - 9+ years | Supervisor - Science, Policy, and Consumer Health Expert

Chairman of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) council at the FDA

Consulted in Business Development & Growth Marketing for several startups prior to joining TipSnaps in 2021 as a Co-Founder

TipSnaps Logo (PRNewsfoto/TipSnaps.com) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TipSnaps.com