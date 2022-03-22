Converge IoT signs Distribution Agreement with Vuzix That Will Include the Sale of Vuzix Smart Glasses on T-Mobile's 5G Network

Converge IoT, a North American distributor of 4G LTE and 5G hardware, software, connectivity solutions, and bundles, announced recently that it has signed a distribution agreement with Vuzix® Corporation, a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge IoT is a National Distributor/Primary Agent for the T-Mobile for Business Channel Partner Program and will sell Vuzix smart glasses across multiple industry verticals using T-Mobile's 5G network – the largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network in the U.S.

Solutions using Vuzix smart glasses are expected to be most impactful to businesses with field technical workers such as residential and commercial property maintenance, construction, healthcare, utilities, automotive, and many more.

"Converge IoT strives to be a leader in innovative solutions that utilize 4G and 5G wireless connectivity. The addition of Vuzix to our line-up is the perfect example of how 5G will transform how companies do business today," stated Mark Savage, CEO of Converge IoT. "We look forward to supporting direct customers and resellers to deliver Vuzix smart glasses."

"We are continuing to increase the number of sales and support options available to North American customers with the addition of established distribution partners such as Converge IoT," said Paul Travers, President, and CEO of Vuzix. "Vuzix smart glasses will support their efforts to help T-Mobile for Business customers gain a competitive advantage by using technological tools for the design of digital work processes across production, logistics, retail, field services, and healthcare."

About Converge IoT

Converge IoT supports Resellers, Agents, and Business customers with 4G LTE and 5G equipment to connect their wireless solutions. Converge onboards best-in-class solutions into its Partner Teaming Program and its direct carrier sales teams cover strategic accounts, enterprise, SMB/mid-market, and government.

To learn more about Converge IoT and their partner program, visit Converge IoT's Website, or their LinkedIn profile.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products, including personal display and wearable computing devices that offer a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter, and Facebook pages.

Converge IoT Sales and Contact:

sales@convergeiot.com

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

