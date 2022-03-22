Forrester Research, Inc. CEO And CFO To Speak At Sidoti's Virtual Spring Small Cap Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer George Colony, as well as Chief Financial Officer Chris Finn, will speak at Sidoti's virtual Spring Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. EDT. As part of the event, management will reaffirm its guidance for 2022.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the company's website.

About Forrester Research

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

