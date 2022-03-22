Godlyke, Inc. releases Power-All® ECO-dapter® Carbonfree® power supply for effect pedals

CLIFTON, N.J., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlyke is extremely excited to announce their partnership with Carbonfund.org Foundation to offer the world's first Carbonfree® Certified power supply for effect pedals - the Power-All® ECO-Dapter®.

The ECO-Dapter®'s carbon footprint is neutralized through the purchase of carbon offsets. Carbonfund.org's certified carbon reductions are third-party audited to assure the highest standards and are retired rather than being re-used.

Eric Carlson, President of Carbonfund.org said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Godlyke, Inc. on this Carbonfree® Certified power supply. Godlyke is taking their environmental responsibility seriously which is an important step toward a more sustainable future for all of us."

The ECO-Dapter® also meets the stringent Level VI energy efficiency standards set out by the U.S. Department of Energy. This means that the ECO-Dapter® consumes less power, conserving natural resources while also eliminating the waste and environmental hazards associated with disposable batteries.

In addition to environmentally friendly operation, the ECO-Dapter® provides ultra-quiet, reliable, high-current power to your effects so they can operate at their peak performance levels.

Connect the ECO-Dapter® directly to your favorite pedal, or purchase optional Power-All® DC connection cables to power your entire pedalboard from a single ECO-Dapter® power supply. The ECO-Dapter® is also sold in kit form, bundled with various DC power cables.

9 VDC, 2000 mA regulated power supply

Meets DOE Level VI energy efficiency standard

Carries Carbonfund.org Carbon free ® certification

Ultra-low noise floor for silent operation

Environmentally-friendly, Recycled/Recyclable packaging

LIFETIME WARRANTY – never buy another power supply!

Powers all your 9 VDC pedals from a single supply

Space-saving profile takes up only one outlet space

Ferrite-core filter module on power output cable reduces noise and hum

Powers 9 VDC effects from any electrical outlet in the world (100-240VAC)

10-foot, 24-gauge power cable eliminates need for an extension cord

For more info on Power-All® products including video demos of the ECO-Dapter®, please visit our website www.godlyke.com, or e-mail us at info@godlyke.com

About Carbonfund.org Foundation:

Carbonfund.org is leading the fight against climate change, making it easy and affordable for any individual, business or organization to reduce & offset their climate impact. Carbonfund.org has America's first carbon neutral product label, Carbonfree® Certified. The Carbonfree® Certified Products Program is proud to be part of Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly Program.

