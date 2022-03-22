New Treasures of New York Documentary Explores the Transformation of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden

New York metro area premiere Wednesday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m. on WLIW21

Streams nationally on wliw.org/treasures and THIRTEEN Explore app

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasures of New York: Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden explores the transformation of Snug Harbor and how it serves Staten Island and the New York City community at large. The documentary uncovers the Smithsonian affiliate's rich history since the 19th century: from its time as a rest home for sailors to the role it serves today as a cultural destination. Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden has an 83-acre campus, which includes the largest and oldest contemporary art gallery on Staten Island, performing artist residencies, cultural institutions, 14 botanical gardens, 20 acres of state-mapped wetlands and a farm that grows thousands of pounds of produce. Treasures of New York: Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden premieres in the New York metro area Wednesday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m. on WLIW21 and streams nationally on wliw.org/treasures and the THIRTEEN Explore app. Additional New York metro area airdates include Sunday, April 3 at 7 p.m. on THIRTEEN and Friday, April 22 at 8 p.m. on the ALL ARTS TV channel (channel lineup). It will also air Thursday, April 7 at 10:30 p.m. on NJ PBS.

Opened in 1833 as a haven for retired sailors, "Sailors' Snug Harbor" was reputedly the richest charitable institution in the United States and a self-sustaining community that included dormitories, a farm, a power plant, a hospital, a music hall and much more. In the early 1970s, local activists and artists convinced the City of New York to purchase the property with the objective of creating a public cultural resource for everyone to enjoy. In 1975, the not-for-profit Snug Harbor Cultural Center was formed. The documentary visits the Newhouse Center for Contemporary Art, the New York Chinese Scholar's Garden, which includes pavilions, a Koi-filled pond and scholars' rocks, and the Music Hall, the second oldest venue of its kind in New York City after Carnegie Hall. Today, Snug Harbor hosts festivals, like the Juneteenth Freedom Festival and the NYC Winter Lantern Festival, and facilitates class trips, tours and other events.

Treasures of New York: Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden features interviews with employees and board members including Martha Neighbors (Vice President Development & External Affairs), Susannah Abbate (Director of Education & Engagement), Mark Lauria (Chairman, Board of Directors), Anita Laremont (First Vice Chairman, Board of Directors), Alice Diamond (Founding Board Member) and Brian Laline (Executive Editor, Staten Island Advance / Secretary, Board of Directors). Additional interviews include visual artist and arts activist Joyce Malerba Goldstein, Debi Rose, Former Council Member, 49th District of New York City and public historian Debbie-Ann Paige.

Treasures of New York explores New York's cultural heritage by spotlighting its points of interest, distinguished establishments and notable figures, including MoMA, The Jewish Museum, the US Open, The Juilliard School, St. George Theatre, American Museum of Natural History, The New-York Historical Society, Hearst Tower and more. All episodes are streaming now at wliw.org/treasures and the THIRTEEN Explore app.

is a production of The WNET Group. Directed by Ann Benjamin. Meredith Coleman is producer. Narrated by Debbie Irwin. Diane Masciale is Vice President and General Manager of WLIW21 and Executive Producer of Local Production, including the Treasures of New York series.

Support for Treasures of New York: Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden was provided by The Staten Island Foundation with special thanks to the Friends of Thirteen Advocacy Board.

