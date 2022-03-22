Primrose Schools® Students Promote Literacy & Giving Back through Nationwide Book Drive

75,000 students across the country collected and donated 47,000 books

ATLANTA, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of February, Primrose Schools students and families engaged in the collection and donation of new and used books to support literacy and give back to communities across the country. The annual book donation campaign, Og's Bountiful Book Drive, involved more than 75,000 children, and this year resulted in more than 47,000 books collected – a 34% increase over last year's donation efforts. Each year, the book drive kicks off a year full of charitable giving opportunities as part of the Primrose-exclusive Balanced Learning® approach and Primrose PromiseSM, the company's commitment to making a difference in young lives through charitable giving and community support programs.

Primrose Schools logo (PRNewswire)

75,000 students across the country collected and donated 47,000 books

Timed to conclude on Read Across America Day each year, Og's Bountiful Book Drive teaches children the importance of giving without the expectation of receiving something in return. By encouraging students to collect and bring in new or gently used books that the schools then donate to hospitals, community libraries, homeless shelters and underserved school districts, Primrose aims to build a strong foundation for cognitive and social emotional skills. Since the book drive's inception, the company has donated hundreds of thousands of books to local organizations around the country.

"We are filled with pride to see Primrose children across the country engaging in giving back and learning character traits like compassion and curiosity by participating in Og's Bountiful Book Drive each year," said Primrose CEO Jo Kirchner. "At Primrose, social-emotional learning and character development are the cornerstones of our Balanced Learning approach and curriculum. We believe that by engaging our children in service learning and teaching character traits like compassion and curiosity from a young age, we will build a lifelong love of learning and generosity."

Og is one of twelve Primrose Friends embedded in the Balanced Learning curriculum. Each Friend teaches a valuable character trait, and Og's trait is caring. Og's Bountiful Book Drive inspires children to think in new ways and instills a love of learning in the earliest learners. In addition to Og's Bountiful Book Drive, Primrose students participate in service-learning projects throughout the year including, Caring & Giving Food Drive, Spring Fling and many more.

To celebrate the conclusion of Og's Bountiful Book Drive and ring in Read Across America Day on March 2, Primrose schools encouraged students to dress up as their favorite book characters and invited guest readers for story time. Families joined in on the Read Across America Day excitement by supporting reading time at home and enjoying bedtime stories as a family each night.

Learn more about Primrose's commitment to giving back to communities in need here.

About Primrose Schools ®

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are nearly 475 Primrose schools in 33 states and Washington, D.C. today. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who partner with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The Primrose-exclusive Balanced Learning® approach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion. For more information, visit www.PrimroseSchools.com, connect with us on Facebook and Twitter, explore our blog, sign up for our Pointers for Parents emails and find a Primrose school near you.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Primrose Schools