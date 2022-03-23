Epoch Financial Group Appoints Katerina Dimitratos as COO

PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epoch Financial Group, Inc. (Epoch or 'the Group') announced today that Katerina Dimitratos has been appointed as the new COO of the company. The Group is the parent company of Epoch Lending, Epoch Property Transfer, Epoch Insurance, and EpochTech and focuses on a tech enabled mortgage process, providing consumer mortgages, title insurance and settlement services, property and casualty insurance, and tech offerings for both mortgage brokers and consumers.

Katerina Dimitratos | Epoch Financial Group (PRNewswire)

Katerina will lead the strategic efforts of the Group in improving every aspect of the business from sales, to marketing, finance, operations, and technology innovation.

"Not long after hiring Katerina as Epoch Financial Group's Chief Strategy Officer in January 2021, I was able to see the immediate measurable impact she's had on our company in terms of helping build a great culture and achieve more maturity as an organization. I couldn't be more excited to see her step into her new role as COO of the Group to help us succeed across all sectors of our business," said Evan Wade, President and CEO.

Prior to joining the Group, Katerina held various senior positions at prestigious companies including: PricewaterhouseCoopers, Bloomberg LP, S&P Global, and TD Bank. Katerina is also the Founder & CEO of Meddy Health, a health tech company that enables patients to own their own health data and share it with practitioners. She is a member of Finta Advisory where she helps companies prepare to raise money so they can scale and also a member of the Financial Women's Association, whose mission is to accelerate the success of women by preparing the next generation of professionals.

Katerina holds an MBA in Finance and Bachelor's of Science in International Relations from Seton Hall University, She is also a graduate of The Fund for American Studies and Georgetown University's International Institute for Political and Economic Studies in Crete, Greece. Katerina is also a member of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network of New York and in 2010 was crowned Miss New Jersey United States, which gave her a platform where she worked on providing universal access to education.

VISIT: epochfg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epoch Financial Group, Inc.