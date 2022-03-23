Insider -- #1 Leader Everywhere on the G2 Spring'22 Report -- outplays all providers with the fastest time to value (TTV) and highest user satisfaction score

Insider , a single platform for delivering individualized, cross-channel customer experiences, helps 1000+ leading enterprise brands and high growth startups, including Samsung , GAP, Marks & Spencer , Virgin , IKEA , Burger King , Toyota , Santander , Vodafone, Madeira Madeira, Puma , Singapore Airlines , CNN , Lenovo and Estée Lauder accelerate digital growth by connecting data across channels, predicting future behavior with AI, and individualizing experiences to deliver the fastest time to value.

LONDON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider announced that it has been ranked as the #1 platform in Mobile Marketing , Personalization , Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Customer Journey Analytics , and E-commerce Personalization grids for the 21st consecutive quarter on G2 Spring 2022 Reports. With 100% users giving Insider a first-rate score of 4 or 5, the company achieved an average user satisfaction score of 4.7/5 on G2 where 83% of users rated Insider 5 stars.

Insider is the #1 Choice for Cross-Channel Customer Engagement

Insider has cemented its leadership position by focusing on building industry-first solutions that help high-growth startups and enterprise brands scale rapidly — realizing ROI significantly faster than other players. Insider also has the quickest integration which takes less than an hour.

As the only marketing platform that combines the widest set of features for AI-powered personalization with emerging messaging channels like WhatsApp , RCS , Facebook and SMS , Insider continues to challenge the status quo of traditional marketing technologies. The platform can help unify offline and online data from all customer touchpoints into a single centralized source with its world class Customer Data Platform. 98% of users speak highly of Insider's forward-looking product roadmap and believe that it's evolving in the right direction.

As a testament to Insider's industry-leading solutions, users have rated Insider with highest scores for dynamic segmentation, predictive modeling, multichannel marketing, seamless journey orchestration, coupons and promotions, mobile experience, and best-in-class personalization compared to other players.

Insider's platform also offers digitally native experiences powered by its robust cross-channel capabilities such as AI-led next best channel prediction , send time optimization, ability to consolidate data from multiple channels , one-to-one individualization and predicting customers' future behavior — from a single platform.

The Spring 2022 Report identifies Insider above all other players in Mobile Marketing, Personalization, Customer Data Platforms, Customer Journey Analytics, and E-Commerce Personalization grids as the #1 Leader. This quarter, Insider also topped the charts on numerous Index Reports — Results Index, Relationship Index, Usability Index and Implementation Index — with the highest scores:

#1 Leader on G2 Spring 2022 Personalization Report

#1 on Grid Report -

Grid Scores: Insider (92) , MoEngage (80), WebEngage (77), Iterable (68), Sailthru (67), Adobe Target (39)



#1 on Europe Regional Grid Report -

Grid scores: Insider (91) , Dotdigital (79), SalesMango (68), Dynamic Yield (44)



#1 on Relationship Index -

Grid Scores: Insider (9.70) , WebEngage (9.23), MoEngage (9.08), Iterable (8.46), Sailthru (8.35), Adobe Target (7.38)



#1 on Usability Index -

Grid Scores: Insider (9.25), WebEngage (8.89), MoEngage (8.77), Iterable (8.18), Sailthru (8.45)

#1 Leader on G2 Spring 2022 Mobile Marketing Report

#1 on Grid Report -

Grid Scores: Insider (89) , Braze (86), CleverTap (78), Moengage (76), Emarsys (71), WebEngage (68), Adobe Marketo Engage (66), Iterable (63), Sailthru (57)



#1 on Europe Regional Grid Report -

Grid Scores: Insider (91) , Braze (87), Dotdigital (71), Adobe Marketo Engage (54), Emarsys (53)





#1 on Usability Index -

Grid Scores: Insider (9.39) , Braze (8.86), WebEngage (8.79), CleverTap (8.75), Moengage (8.74), Emarsys (8.51)



#1 on Results Index -

Grid Scores: Insider (9.20), CleverTap (8.62), WebEngage (8.60), MoEngage (8.56), Braze (8.46), Emarsys (8.25)

#1 Leader on G2 Spring 2022 Customer Data Platform Report

#1 on Grid Report -

Grid Scores: Insider (93) , Bloomreach (93), Segment (91), Emarsys (87), Optimove (74), Tealium (71)



#1 on Relationship Index -

Grid Scores: Insider (9.81) , Bloomreach (9.42), Emarsys (9.33), Tealium (8.98), Segment (8.89), Optimove (8.68),



#1 on Usability Index -

Grid Scores: Insider (9.43), Bloomreach (8.78), Segment (8.74), Emarsys (8.93), Optimove (8.25), Tealium (7.80)

#1 Leader on G2 Spring 2022 E-Commerce Personalization Report

#1 on Grid Report -

Grid Scores: Insider (93) , Emarsys (89), Bloomreach (74), WebEngage (70), MoEngage (69)



#1 on Relationship Index -

Grid Scores: Insider (9.76) , Emarsys (9.29), WebEngage (8.78), Bloomreach (8.71), MoEngage (8.52)



#1 on Usability Index -

Grid Scores: Insider (9.45) , Emarsys (8.93), WebEngage (8.72), Bloomreach (8.33), MoEngage (8.30 )



#1 on Results Index -

Grid scores: Insider (9.17), Emarsys (8.58), WebEngage (8.44), Bloomreach (8.29), MoEngage (8.28)

#1 Leader on G2 Spring 2022 Customer Journey Analytics Report

#1 on Grid Report -

Grid Scores: Insider (95) , WebEngage (81), Moengage (79), Optimove (73), Emarsys (64)



#1 on Usability Index

Grid Scores: Insider (9.37) , Moengage (8.77), WebEngage (8.45), Optimove (8.34), Emarsys (8.31)



#1 on Results Index -

Grid Scores: Insider (9.08), WebEngage (8.63), Moengage (8.22), Optimove (8.12), Emarsys (7.90)

Insider has established itself as the go-to platform for marketers and E-Commerce experts who want to grow their companies faster with the power of individualized experiences.

The report also rates Insider as the leading platform in the following parameters-

Best Estimated ROI

Best Results

Best Relationship

Easiest Setup

Easiest Implementation

Easiest to Use

Best Meets Requirements

Momentum Leader

Enterprise Leader, and much more.

Here's what users are saying about Insider:

Top-tier marketing automation for winners

Insider offers seamless cross-channel marketing with personalized experiences across all customer touchpoints. Using Architect, Insider's customer journey orchestration tool, we have been able to map individual customer journeys for all of our users, with custom goals that we are able to gently push them towards. We are able to easily handle different channels like web push and mobile and desktop web browsers from one place with great convenience.

- E-Commerce Executive, Slazenger

Insane Marketing success with Insider

Insider has built a suite of highly powerful products that have propelled us towards great growth across all the metrics we had our eyes on - page views, new user acquisition, and clicks. Using the cart reminder function from Insider's web suite has given us a tremendous uplift in cart recovery, while InStory has improved our product discovery by leaps and bounds. We have seen higher AOV and increased product page views since the implementation.

- E-Commerce Sales Director, IKEA

Achieved 12X ROI through Insider Recommendation Engine

We have achieved 12X ROI using Insider's Web Push, Smart Recommender & Web Personalization suite. Please check all features of the platform because it has a lot to offer for marketers of all kinds and sizes of businesses. It brings the power of data in transforming businesses & driving sales and revenues

- Business Analyst Specialist, Decathlon

Onsite optimization with smart recommendations

Insider's smart recommender which helped us generate additional revenue and a 629% uplift in sales. InStory helped us improve our CTR by 34.16% thanks to the highly engaging recommendations we could display on top of the site.

- Head of Digital , Costco Wholesale

About Insider

Insider helps global brands and marketers across industries connect data from multiple channels, predict the future behavior of their customers with AI, and deliver individualized experiences on any channel. Insider strongly differentiates from other providers with its extensive set of digital channels including WhatsApp Business , Facebook , SMS , RCS and more. With advanced AI-powered capabilities, Insider helps marketers orchestrate perfect customer journeys and predict the next best channel for each individual, continuously improving its platform with future-proof technologies. Learn more: useinsider.com

