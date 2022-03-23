Virtual Internet Pte. Singapore announces release of New Virtual 5G

A Complete 5G Upgrade for Entire Android Mobile Device

SINGAPORE and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet Pte. Singapore a wholly owned subsidiary of ADARA Networks, Inc., an SDN and Cloud Networking company, today announced that Virtual Internet's Virtual 5G now delivers a 5G upgrade for the entire Mobile Device. Previously, users could select which Apps and Services they wished to network over Virtual Internet's Virtual 5G Service. With this release of Virtual 5G, the entire Mobile Device is automatically upgraded for all Apps and Services on the users' Android Mobile Device, and everything is fully automated. Virtual 5G is integrated with the Mobile Speed Test App which demonstrates Latency and Speed, now including Mobile Bandwidth Test which demonstrates Download Bandwidth improvements from the Internet over the Virtual 5G Network.

Virtual 5G (PRNewswire)

Virtual 5G, a first of its kind, delivers 5G Mobile Broadband speeds, and a globally available 5G service through a worldwide OTT (Over-The-Top) network, which operates over all existing forms of networks including Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, Terrestrial, and Satellite. As an OTT, Virtual 5G's service globally interconnects users through any and all service providers. OTT's have rapidly become the dominant platform for rapidly deploying transformative services.

Virtual 5G service is accessed through a Mobile (Client) App available through Google Play as Premium Software. Traditional 5G networks are regional or national. Virtual 5G has been downloaded millions of times in virtually every country and has been operated over every service provider network in the world making it the largest 5G Mobile Broadband Network in operation today.

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd,

Virtual Internet is a metaverse company, Incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

About ADARA Networks, Inc.

ADARA Networks, Inc. is acknowledged as one of the premier providers of SDN and Cloud Networking products. Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd, Singapore, is a wholly owned subsidiary of ADARA Networks.

Learn more at www.ADARANetworks.com.

CONTACT: 408-579-5000

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.