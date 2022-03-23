Wholesale Mortgage Bankers Secures Its $1.2B Production Portfolio With AXY Wrap™

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axylyum Charter has announced that Wholesale Mortgage Bankers has optioned its portfolio of $1.2B in annual loan production with the growth enablement product, AXY WrapTM.

One of the largest private lenders in California, Wholesale Mortgage Bankers, was established in 2012 and currently originates over $100,000,000 in loans monthly.

"The volatility of the market can no longer be ignored. It's apparent that a market correction is right around the corner, and we are now at the precipice. AXY WrapTM will secure a portfolio through any market condition. This security from default—coupled with the ability to access capital at a decreased cost—has empowered our lenders to not only continue their operations, but to expand. Imagine not having to worry about what is going to happen to your business in a year from now. That is what AXY WrapTM provides—peace of mind during volatile times," stated Serge Petroff, CEO of Axylyum Charter.

A safeguard for retail and wholesale private lenders within the mortgage-backed security market, AXY Wrap™ gives Axylyum's clients the option to receive 100% of the origination price of any distressed asset in the event of default.

Through the active risk divestment provided by AXY Wrap™, lenders that engage Axylyum Charter can capitalize on the recent substantial decrease in access to capital. This option is available to all Axylyum's clients and is one of the product's premier benefits.

"Stability and growth are key for any successful business. Our goal is to take Wholesale Mortgage Bankers to the $2B mark by the end of 2022. Working with Axylyum will help us accomplish that goal. While some private lenders are preparing for the worst, we are anticipating our best year to date. We are excited for this partnership and for the future of lending," stated Brent Park, President of Wholesale Mortgage Bankers.

Axylyum Charter has been featured in numerous notable publications such as Real Estate Weekly, Mortgage Orb, National Mortgage News, Mortgage Banker Magazine, and Globe Street. In 2021, they achieved significant notoriety by being recognized by The New York Real Estate Journal as 'Company of the Month.'

Axylyum Charter has disrupted the commercial lending space with their growth enablement product, AXY Wrap™. Specifically designed for private money lenders, AXY Wrap™ supports portfolio expansion by removing the risk of default.

Wholesale Mortgage Bankers is a California licensed mortgage lender that provides fast, flexible loans to a variety of clients for over a decade. WMB offers various products and services that the broker community needed. Wholesale Mortgage Bankers' strength lies in management's direction to provide prompt communication to brokers which is the most important building blocks for the broker community.

