Car Subscription Platform FINN To Expand U.S. Presence

Company To Make The New Vehicle Experience Fun and Flexible; Bundles Car, Insurance and Maintenance For One Monthly Price

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN , Europe's fastest-growing car subscription platform, announced today that it will expand its offering to Western Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Washington D.C., following its initial launch in the United States in December. The company initially launched in Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey at the end of 2021, and will continue its expansion to additional markets throughout 2022.

FINN is transforming the new vehicle experience through its innovative subscription model, making it fun, sustainable, and convenient to change vehicles every six or twelve months. Further, FINN uniquely provides customers the ability to subscribe to a broad selection of new cars with no hidden fees - the price online includes insurance, maintenance, roadside assistance and various term options.

Through FINN's car subscription service, customers will have access to different car brands including but not limited to: Tesla, Jeep, Chevrolet, and Nissan.

"Just months after FINN launched in the United States, we are experiencing significant demand for our services and are excited to bring our offerings to more Americans seeking freedom to choose a vehicle that fits their changing lifestyle," explains Max-Josef Meier, CEO & Founder at FINN. "We developed FINN as a way to bring the ease of online shopping to the car industry and we are committed to providing the most convenient new car experience for our users; this expansion will help do just that."

Using FINN's easy-to-use website or its iOS- and Android-compatible apps, customers can filter, browse, and order their preferred make and model – all in a matter of minutes. Users can expect to receive their vehicles within 72 hours and delivery is free of charge for all subscriptions.

FINN's U.S. expansion comes on the heels of a successful year in Germany, as the mobility platform reached 10,000 subscriptions.

About FINN

FINN is a car subscription platform on a mission to make mobility fun and sustainable by providing a fast, easy and effortless way to choose the car that best fits its customers' lifestyles. FINN is a trusted car subscription provider, offering complete transparency in pricing, as well as comprehensive insurance, maintenance and 24/7 customer and roadside support. FINN makes driving a car as easy as purchasing shoes online: with just a few clicks, customers are able to subscribe to a car that will be delivered straight to their door in just a few days or weeks. FINN was founded in 2019 by Max-Josef Meier, former founder of fashion search engine Stylight.

