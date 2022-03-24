InventHelp Inventor Develops Cart for Transporting Fishing Gear (SNF-113)

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved cart for transporting fishing gear, a tackle box, cooler, folding chairs and other personal items to and from a fishing spot," said an inventor, from San Francisco, Calif., "so I invented the FISHING STROLLER. My design can be easily maneuvered over sand, dirt, gravel, rocks and other terrain."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an easier way to transport fishing equipment. In doing so, it enables items to be transported smoothly over various types of terrain. It also eliminates the need to make multiple trips and it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

