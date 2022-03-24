Knights of Columbus International Equity Fund Wins the Refinitiv Lipper Award for the Third Consecutive Year

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors (KoCAA), one of the world's largest Catholic asset management firms, announced today that its Knights of Columbus International Equity Fund has won the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Award in its International Multi-Cap Core Funds group for best fund performance over a five-year period.

(PRNewsfoto/Knights of Columbus) (PRNewswire)

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognize funds and fund management firms for their consistently strong risk-adjusted performance across separate three-, five-, and ten-year categories relative to Lipper's independent and uncompromised assessment of fund performance. It is the third consecutive year the Knights of Columbus International Equity Fund has won a Refinitiv Lipper Award in one of the International Multi-Cap Core categories.

"KoCAA is honored to receive a 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Award for our Knights of Columbus International Equity Fund, in the International Multi-Cap Core Funds Group for the third consecutive year," said Tony Minopoli, President and Chief Investment Officer at KoCAA. "Consistently winning the Refinitiv Lipper Award is testament to the growing trust faith-based investors place in KoCAA, who are increasingly focused on aligning their values with their investments while maintaining strong performance and results."

"The 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognize award winning managers who are successfully facing down market factors not seen in decades including rising inflation, a thinning labor pool, and continuing constraints on the global supply chain," said Robert Jenkins, Head of Research, Lipper, Refinitiv. "We applaud the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award winners, such as Knights of Columbus International Equity Fund, for delivering performance and the accompanying comfort of consistency to investors' portfolios in a time of unprecedented change."

With nine mutual funds, and total assets of over $29 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021. KoCAA is one of the largest investment firms for individuals and institutions seeking strategies that align with their Catholic values. Six of Knights of Columbus' nine mutual funds launched in Feb. 2015, including the International Equity Fund, Small Cap Fund, Large Cap Value Fund, Large Cap Growth Fund, Core Bond Fund, and Limited Duration Fund. The Knights of Columbus Real Estate Fund, U.S All Cap Index Fund, and Long/Short Equity Fund launched in 2019.

Though most assets held in the funds are owned by institutional clients such as dioceses and foundations, KoCAA's newly launched investment advisor representative (IAR) program has provided individual investors with the ability to invest in KoC mutual funds through a licensed investment advisor representative who keeps their Catholic values in mind. Since the IAR Program national launch in September 2021, KoCAA has amassed over $100 million from individual investors seeking to align their investments with their faith.

For additional information about Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors please visit www.kofcassetadvisors.org.

About Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors

KoCAA is an SEC registered investment adviser that maintains a principal place of business in the State of Connecticut. For information about KoCAA's business operations, and before engaging KoCAA to provide any services, current prospective clients should consult the Firm's Form ADV disclosure documents, the most recent versions of which are available on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, LLC, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Knights of Columbus, the world's largest Catholic Lay Organization.

The Knights of Columbus Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (1 Freedom Valley Dr., Oaks, PA 19456). SEI Investments Distribution Co. is not affiliated with Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors.

The information presented in this presentation is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, tax, financial, accounting or legal advice, or a recommendation to invest in any particular security, strategy or investment product. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Before investing you should consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' full or summary prospectuses, which can be obtained by calling 1-844-KC-Funds or by visiting www.kofcassetadvisors.org. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Some mutual funds have more risk than others. The investment return and principal value will fluctuate and shares when sold may be worth more or less than the original cost. Diversification and asset allocation do not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss. Generally, among asset classes, stocks are more volatile than bonds or short-term instruments and can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. Although the bond market is also volatile, lower-quality debt securities including leveraged loans, generally offer higher yields compared with investment grade securities, but also involve greater risk of default or price changes. Foreign markets can be more volatile than US markets due to increased risks of adverse issuer, political, market, or economic developments, all of which are magnified in emerging markets. The risks associated with each fund are explained more fully in each fund's respective prospectus. Investors should consult with their attorney, accountant, and/or tax professional for advice concerning their particular situation. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Mutual Funds are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, may lose value, and are not a deposit of or guaranteed by any bank or any bank affiliate.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund awards are not associated with KoCAA, and are given out annually based on consistently strong, risk-adjusted performance relative to peers. Individual classifications of 3, 5, and 10-year periods, as well as fund families with high average scores for the three-year period, are also recognized. The Lipper 5-year International Multi-Cap Core Funds group consists of 84 total funds. The merit of the winners is based entirely on objective, quantitative criteria. Proprietary methodology is the foundation of the Award qualification. More information about the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards is available at www.lipperfundawards.com

The information on this website is intended to be made available to current or prospective investors in the U.S. only.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors