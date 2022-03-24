New "Genetics101 for Healthcare Providers" Online Course Addresses Gap in Education for Nongenetics Healthcare Providers: Course will be Featured in the American Medical Association's AMA Ed Hub™

BETHESDA, Md., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The unprecedented, rapid advances in genetic and genomic knowledge and technologies have made it challenging for primary care and other nongenetics healthcare providers to stay current on recommendations and practices in clinical genetics. To address this education gap for nongenetics providers and to foster the effective integration of those advances into the broad clinical practice of primary care and specialty healthcare providers, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) announces the creation of a new online Continuing Medical Education (CME)* series, "Genetics101 for Healthcare Providers." The free educational series will be featured in the widely popular AMA Ed Hub, the online learning platform of the American Medical Association.

Founded in 1991, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) is the only nationally recognized medical society dedicated to improving health through the clinical practice of medical genetics and genomics. (PRNewsfoto/American College of Medical G...) (PRNewswire)

ACMG CEO Max Muenke, MD, MBA, FACMG said, "We're proud to collaborate with the AMA Ed Hub, an online platform bringing together high-quality education from the American Medical Association and other trusted sources, including ACMG. Designed to support the lifelong learning, licensure and certification needs of physicians and other health professionals, the AMA Ed Hub offers thousands of opportunities to earn CME, CEU and MOC."

This exciting new educational program addresses a key part of ACMG's Strategic Plan to develop customized education and resources for nongeneticists.

ACMG President Marc S. Williams, MD, FACMG said, "The ACMG's strategic plan states that we will take the lead in '…educating the medical community on the significant role that genetics and genomics will continue to play in understanding, preventing, treating and curing disease.' This partnership with the AMA Ed Hub is a significant milestone is achieving this objective."

In each module of the "Genetics101 for Healthcare Providers" course, a board-certified medical genetics expert will provide a case-based presentation, along with supporting reading materials. Initially, there will be 10 modules, with some modules covering general topics and others specific to a particular medical specialty area. Topics included in this initial series:

1. Neurogenetics

2. Prenatal Genetics

3. Key Principles in Pharmacogenomics

4. Online Genetics Resources

5. Inherited Cancer Syndromes

6. Genetics for the Primary Care Provider (Adult)

7. Genetics for Endocrinologists

8. Genetics for Cardiologists

9. Genetics Workup for the Pediatrician

10. General Overview of Genetics (Coming soon)

This course is supported by an independent medical education grant from Illumina, Inc.

ACMG is the largest group of medical geneticists in the country and the only medical society that represents the full spectrum of medical genetics disciplines including clinical and laboratory geneticists as well as genetic counselors in a single organization. ACMG's mission is to improve health through the practice of medical genetics, as well as through education and clinical research, and to guide the safe and effective integration of genetics and genomics into all of medicine and healthcare, resulting in improved personal and public health.

This activity has been approved for AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™.

About the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) and ACMG Foundation

Founded in 1991, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) is the only nationally recognized medical society dedicated to improving health through the clinical practice of medical genetics and genomics. The ACMG provides education, resources and a voice for more than 2,400 biochemical, clinical, cytogenetic, medical and molecular geneticists, genetic counselors and other healthcare professionals, nearly 80% of whom are board certified in the medical genetics specialties. The College's mission is to develop and sustain medical genetics-related initiatives in clinical and laboratory practice, education and advocacy. Four overarching strategies guide ACMG's work: 1) reinforce and expand ACMG's position as the leader and prominent authority in the field of medical genetics and genomics, including clinical research, while educating the medical community on the significant role that genetics and genomics will continue to play in understanding, preventing, treating and curing disease; 2) to secure and expand the professional workforce for medical genetics and genomics; 3) to advocate for the specialty; and 4) to provide best-in-class education to members and nonmembers. Genetics in Medicine, published monthly, is the official ACMG peer-reviewed journal. ACMG's website (www.acmg.net) offers resources including policy statements, practice guidelines, educational programs and a 'Find a Genetic Service' tool. The educational and public health programs of the ACMG are dependent upon charitable gifts from corporations, foundations and individuals through the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine.

