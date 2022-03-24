ONE Championship Announces Multi-Year Partnership With TUMI

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Championship today announced a multi-year partnership with TUMI, one of the world's leading premium lifestyle and luxury performance brands.

TUMI is proud to be named the official premium luggage partner to ONE Championship. The partnership includes live broadcast integrations and the development of a bespoke travel case and sling exclusively designed for the prestigious ONE World Championship belt. ONE and TUMI will also work together on various exclusive marketing and branding activations throughout the duration of the partnership.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: "The ONE World Championship belt represents the journey of the greatest martial artists who reach the pinnacle of their sports through an unparalleled passion and dedication to excellence. Our partnership with TUMI celebrates this achievement by honoring and protecting their most prized possession. I am thrilled to team up with a brand of TUMI's caliber to elevate this experience for our athletes and fans watching around the globe."

Victor Sanz, Creative Director of TUMI, stated: "The ONE World Championship belt is a symbol of the relentless drive and dedication that ONE Championship athletes display in the pursuit of their craft. As a world leader in luxury travel accessories with a particular focus on performance, TUMI is honored to support and elevate the journeys of these amazing athletes and partner with a like-minded organization that defines excellence in martial arts."

ONE World Championship Belt Case

Featuring an industrial strength custom-designed aluminum frame, the ONE World Championship belt case protects martial arts' richest prize — the ONE World Championship belt. The bespoke case combines a tough exterior with fluid, beautifully contoured angles as a nod to the martial arts legacy contained within. Utilizing TUMI's signature FXT Ballistic Nylon®, a custom form-fitted EVA interior with suede lining, and an integrated stand, this innovative travel solution provides full 360-degree protection while in transit. An illuminated TUMI logo is the final touch to this sleek and modern design.

ONE World Championship Sling

Each ONE World Champion will also receive an exclusive sling that was created to support their journeys. It will allow them to carry and store the coveted ONE World Championship belt wherever they go. Featuring TUMI's FXT Ballistic Nylon®, elevated leather detailing and a quilted interior for total protection, the sling reflects the signature design language of the TUMI Alpha 3 collection.

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate, and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with approximately 2,000 points of sale. For more about TUMI, visit www.tumi.com.

About Group ONE Holdings

Group ONE Holdings (ONE) is Asia's largest global sports media platform with a broadcast to 150+ countries around the world. According to Nielsen, ONE ranks amongst the world's top 10 biggest sports media properties for viewership and engagement. Through its marquee sports properties (ONE Championship and ONE Esports) and its passionate millennial community, ONE is a celebration of Asia's greatest cultural phenomena, Martial Arts and Gaming, and the deep-rooted values of integrity, humility, honor, respect, courage, discipline, and compassion. ONE broadcasts across 150+ territories with some of the largest networks and digital broadcasters, including Star Sports, Beijing TV, iQIYI, One Sports, Abema, IB, NET TV, Vidio, Startimes, Mediapro, Thairath TV, VieOn, Skynet, Mediacorp, Spark Sport, Match TV, Dubai Sports, RedeTV and more.

