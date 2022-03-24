Real Quick Capital Launches New Lending Platform That Caters to the Modern Real Estate Borrower

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Quick Capital today announced the launch of its direct private lending platform that offers family office flexibility with institutional lending capabilities. Providing nationwide services, Real Quick Capital addresses the shortcomings of today's traditional lending industries with its innovative, tech-driven process that delivers real-time term sheets to investors within minutes of being on their site. Leveraging national real estate relationships and capital markets expertise, along with proprietary technology, Real Quick Capital provides a client driven lender experience.

Real Quick Capital Principal Steven Ostad brings vertically integrated experience throughout the real estate field, from acquisitions and management to lending and developing. As a direct private lender, Real Quick Capital can customize lending solutions to fit each borrower's requirements. Servicing anyone with real estate investment needs, they can support an array of property types including single- and multi-family residences, rental properties and ground up construction. Allowing for instant approvals on a mobile device, Real Quick Capital aims to be the go-to ancillary source to real estate brokers.

"The lending industry is poised for incredible growth, and we've equipped the Real Quick Capital platform with the right technology to better facilitate this growth," said Real Quick Capital Principal Steven Ostad. "For years, it has been hard for non-traditional borrowers to acquire capital for investment properties. We are here to reinvent the process, not the wheel in this fast and competitive market. Real Quick Capital is confident with its vision in the private lending sector, pioneering the modern shift in the industry for a client driven experience."

Real Quick Capital is a direct private lender for real estate, delivering out of the box lending options for an array of financial needs. Bringing a modern approach to the lending market, Real Quick Capital's innovative tech-driven platform allows for fast loan commitments within minutes. The direct private lender combines personalized and unique lending options with a strong institutional infrastructure to deliver a client driven experience. Founded in 2021, Real Quick Capital maintains steadfast nationwide growth, leveraging national real estate relationships and capital markets expertise.

