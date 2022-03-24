Toni M. McLaurin, MD, FAAOS, named member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' Board of Directors

CHICAGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York orthopaedic surgeon Toni M. McLaurin, MD, FAAOS, became a member-at-large of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' (AAOS) Board of Directors. She will assume the new position following the AAOS 2022 Annual Meeting in Chicago, March 22-26, 2022.

Dr. McLaurin is currently a professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and the director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for NYU Langone Orthopedics. She also serves as associate director of orthopaedic surgery and chief of orthopaedic service at Bellevue Hospital Center.

Specializing in orthopaedic trauma, Dr. McLaurin's interests include musculoskeletal infections and reconstructive orthopaedic trauma, especially post-traumatic deformity correction. Throughout her surgical career, she has transformed life-altering injuries back into functioning limbs.

Dr. McLaurin takes pride in teaching reconstructive treatment procedures to orthopaedic residents with a focus on the management of both acute and reconstructive trauma. She has been involved in resident education for her entire career, receiving multiple Teacher of the Year awards at both NYU Langone and Emory University where she was previously faculty. She works with medical students, pre-medical students, and even high school students through pipeline activities to mentor and encourage interest in orthopaedics and STEM.

Dr. McLaurin is an active member of numerous orthopaedic professional societies, including the J Robert Gladden Orthopaedic Society, AO Trauma North America, and the Orthopaedic Trauma Association where she is a member of the Diversity Task Force and Membership Committee. Dr. McLaurin previously served as a member-at-large on the AAOS Diversity Advisory Board.

A native of Ann Arbor, Mich., Dr. McLaurin attended Harvard University and graduated with a degree in biochemical sciences. After teaching high school for two years, she then matriculated to the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor. She completed her residency at Michigan State University and an orthopaedic trauma fellowship at Emory University School of Medicine.

