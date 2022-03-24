U.S. BASED iCOIN TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCES CRYPTO HARDWARE WALLET, SIGNS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON

Next-Generation, Ultra Secure Touchscreen Wallet System Includes Mobile App and Printer, Sets New Standard in Ease of Use and Security

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S-based iCoin Technology today announced a first-of-its-kind iCoin Wallet System that includes a sleek hardware wallet which incorporates a 3-inch touchscreen display. It also incorporates a 13-megapixel camera that enables full Air Gap transaction security. An optional Bluetooth thermal printer allows for a convenient and error-free way to securely print and store a 24-word backup seed phrase, along with other important information such as account addresses and transaction receipts.

The iCoin Wallet System includes a sleek hardware wallet which incorporates a 3-inch touchscreen display and a 13-megapixel camera that enables full Air Gap transaction security. An optional Bluetooth thermal is also available.

Verizon to sell new ultra secure, touchscreen crypto wallet introduced by U.S.-based iCoin Technology

iCoin also announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Verizon to sell the iCoin Wallet System. Verizon will accept orders directly for the Hardware wallet and Printer or Hardware wallet only; the iCoin Wallet System is also available from iCoin at www.icointechnology.com.

Unlike legacy hardware wallets that lack modern features such as a large touch screen, built-in camera, and Air Gap technology, the next-generation iCoin Wallet introduces an entirely new user interface based on a 3-inch touchscreen display making it easy for even first-time users to securely enter pin codes, name accounts, and digitally sign blockchain transactions.

"The iCoin Wallet System is the new standard in crypto asset protection and ease of use," said Chet Silvestri, CEO of iCoin Technology. "Crypto enthusiasts and beginners alike are beginning to realize that holding custody of their cryptocurrency and NFTs on a hardware wallet is the way to go, but until now there has not been a solution that is easy to use, easy to operate, easy to keep secure, and easy to extend. About the size of a mini smartphone, the iCoin Wallet does it all in a stylish and secure package."

Unmatched Level of Security

The iCoin wallet is a physical device that operates as cold storage, making it difficult for hackers to extract private keys since the device is never directly connected to any blockchain or the Internet. Unlike a smartphone, the iCoin hardware wallet has no hardware or software support for Wi-Fi, cellular or GPS communication, which can threaten security. It uses a camera and displays QR codes to receive and send information to the iCoin Mobile App (air gap connection) which runs on iOS and Android smartphones. The iCoin Mobile App uses the smartphone Wi-Fi or cellular connection to relay the transaction information to the blockchain. iCoin also operates its own full node blockchain server for improved transaction security. An optional Bluetooth printer securely connects to the hardware wallet for seed phrase and other printouts.

Pricing and Availability

The iCoin Wallet System is available for immediate delivery from both iCoin Technology and Verizon. The iCoin Wallet System (hardware wallet and printer) is priced at $249 MSRP, and the hardware wallet by itself is priced at $199 MSRP.

About iCoin Technology

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, iCoin Technology is a pioneer of a new class of hardware wallets for the digital economy, blending consumer-grade ease-of-use with industrial-strength air-gap security. The iCoin Wallet System simplifies and secures cold storage of multiple crypto assets, such as Bitcoin, and serves as an integral part of personal digital finance. It provides a 3-inch interactive touchscreen, camera for QR codes, secure processing and storage of cryptographic keys, and an optional printer. The iCoin Wallet System is available from both Verizon and iCoin Technology. iCoin Technology is a member of the Silicon Valley Fintech Incubator founded by Franklin Templeton and EvoNexus. Learn more at iCoinTechnology.com.

